Avery Schaeffer drives to the hoop for the DeForest girls’ basketball team in Thursday’s WIAA sectional semifinals 73-45 loss to Reedsburg on Thursday, March 3, in Baraboo. With the defeat, the Norskies’ season ends. They finish with a 16-11 overall record.
The DeForest girls’ basketball team gave it a shot, but the Beavers (28-0) were too much for the Norskies, as Reedsburg won going away 73-45 on Thursday, March 3, in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal tilt in Baraboo.
“Reedsburg is playing at a very high level,” said DeForest Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “We knew it would probably take one of our best games of the season, if we were going to have a chance to knock them off.
Reedsburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead, pushing it to 21-4 by knocking down four straight 3-pointers. The Beavers never looked back.
“They set the tone with their defense and were guarding hard at all five positions,” said Schwenn. “Our slow start offensively and them hitting on all cylinders early really dug us a hole. Reedsburg has caused a lot of teams problems this season. I love our team and knew we would compete until the end.”
It didn’t help that Jaelyn Derlein left the game with an injury with about eight minutes left in the first half. The Beavers led 36-15 at the half and kept building on that advantage in the second half.
“It is tough to see your season come to an end,” said Schwenn. “The seniors (Avery Schaeffer, Maya and Jocie Pickhardt) demonstrated great leadership throughout this season and kept our group together through a lot of adversity. Each of them played their role well.
Maya Pickhardt led DeForest in scoring with 12 points, while Aspin Kelliher added 10, to go with a team-high five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Rylan Oberg and Jocie Pickhardt had six points apiece, with Oberg pacing DeForest in assists with five.
Between injuries and dealing with COVID, this year’s Norskies had to overcome a lot and made a good run in the postseason.
“The regional championship is great, but the lessons learned through this year go far beyond the game of basketball,” said Schwenn. “This team re-established our championship expectations for the program. Next year, we hope to level up those expectations.”
Reedsburg, who finished the regular ranked No. 1 in Division 2 by wissports.com, defeated Union Grove 63-45 on Saturday, March 5, to advance to the state tournament.