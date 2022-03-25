Presenting sponsor, Affiliated Dentists, has announced the return of the Celebrity Basketball Experience, after the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which benefits Easterseals Wisconsin’s programs and services for people with disabilities, is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at Madison College from 3–5 p.m, with a pregame Shot Doctor Skills Academy for kids grades 3-6 which runs from 1-2:30 p.m. The celebrity game will showcase former University of Wisconsin athletes, including Zak Showalter, Ben Brust, Mike Wilkinson, Montee Ball, David Gilreath, Josh Gasser, Jack Cichy, Troy Fumagali, and more.
"We are thrilled to be bringing back this event after two years off. What we know about Madison is the love of basketball runs deep – it feels extra special this year. Not only are we providing an educational opportunity for young athletes in the area, but their families can also enjoy a special afternoon together watching local celebrities play basketball. Easterseals Wisconsin programs are essential, and we are proud to partner with them – helping raise funds to keep their mission alive!” remarks Dr. Maggie Budde.
Affiliated Dentists has been the presenting sponsor for the event since its inception in 2018.
For over 95 years, Easterseals Wisconsin (www.EastersealsWisconsin.com) has provided services that help children and adults with disabilities gain greater independence. Easterseals’ primary services – vocational rehabilitation, respite services, camping and recreation, information and referral, and public education – benefit close to 10,000 individuals with disabilities and their families each year throughout Wisconsin.
“From the beginning, they have understood our vision for the event and believe in it wholeheartedly. We are grateful for their continued support throughout the pandemic. We’re glad to see them jump right back onboard as we work to rebuild this fun event,” says Paul Leverenz, President & CEO of Easterseals Wisconsin.
Admission is free. Event details can be found on the Easterseals Wisconsin website. The affordable family-friendly event includes activities, games, prizes, photos with Bucky Badger, and more.
Kids grades 3-6 can attend the pre-game Shot Doctor Skills Academy – hosted by Coach Gary Close. Kids will have the opportunity to work on their basketball skills in small groups led by former Badger Basketball players. Registration is free, but space is limited – only the first 100 to sign up will be able to participate. Visit www.eastersealswisconsin.com/gameday for more details and register today. Proceeds from the event will go to the programs and services of Easterseals Wisconsin – directly benefiting children and adults with disabilities in our community.