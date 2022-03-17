The last time these teams met—nine years and two days ago—the game was decided by a miracle.
Two of them, in fact. Both delivered by UW-Whitewater women’s basketball player Mary Merg.
First, the 5-foot-7 guard from Greendale dribbled the length of the floor and nailed a 3-point shot from the left wing to force overtime against Amherst (Massachusetts) College in a semifinal of the 2013 NCAA Division III tournament.
Then, as time expired in overtime, she blasted through the lane and hit a seven-foot running shot at the buzzer to give the Warhawks a 64-62 victory and a spot in the national championship game.
Her big shots made it to No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day. Even though the Warhawks lost the championship game to DePauw, history had been made.
As fate would have it, the 12th-ranked Warhawks (27-4) and eighth-ranked Amherst (25-3) will meet again today in another NCAA III semimfinal—this one at 4 p.m. at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.
To be sure, Whitewater coach Keri Carollo certainly would take another one of those late-game miracles today. Goodness knows this year’s edition of the Warhawks have been delivering them:
Whitewater outscored UW-Oshkosh 9-1 over the final two-plus minutes of regulation to take a 68-62 victory over UW-Oshkosh in a quarterfinal game at home on Saturday. Kacie Carollo, a freshman from Whitewater High School and the daughter of the Warhawks’ head coach, scored her team’s final seven points.
The night before, another Whitewater High product, fifth-year senior Rebekah Schumacher, poked a Smith College inbounds pass into the hands of teammate Aleah Grundahl, sprinted down the floor, took a long pass from Grundahl and hit a layup with 3 seconds left in overtime to give the Warhawks a 78-76 victory.
“I was not real excited about having to be in those situations,” Carollo said in a news conference Wednesday. “But to be able to figure out how to get it done in back-to-back games … is pretty exciting.”
“As coach says, there’s just something about our team,” said forward Aleah Grundahl, a 6-foot junior forward from DeForest who earned Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors and averages 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
“It’s not something that you can really point out, but there’s something about this team, our energy that we put out, whatever it is. … Even if sometimes it’s too much. … there’s just something about this team.”
Coach Carollo could only shake her head at that.
“As mad I get at them and how hard I am on them, they always find a way to make me laugh. And I’m like, c’mon guys, I’m trying to be mad at you right now,” she said.
While Grundahl has carried the Warhawks through the season, other players have risen to the challenge lately.
Leading that list is the 5-9 Schumacher, a fifth-year senior guard who helped Whitewater High School win a WIAA Division 3 state title in 2015 and now has the chance to bring home more gold.
After delivering the winning steal and basket against Smith, Schumacher erupted for 22 points against Oshkosh, hitting six of the Warhawks’ 10 3-point baskets.
“Coming off the emotional win (over Smith), we had to prepare more mentally than physically” for last Saturday’s fourth meeting of the season with Oshkosh, Schumacher said. “We had to wake up and be focused.”
Carollo, the coach’s daughter, is far from a freshman any longer. She totaled 13 points against Oshkosh, including the last seven, after moving into a starting role late in the season.
“I know Kacie is my daughter, but I look at all of my players as my daughters,” Keri Carollo said.”
Johanna Taylor, a 6-2 center and fifth-year senior from Wauwatosa East, averages 8.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. She also leads the team with 90 assists and is the program’s all-time leader in blocks (62 this year).
“I wouldn’t get assists if they (her teammates) weren’t in the shooting positions that they get into,” said Taylor, a transfer from the University of Wisconsin.
Whitewater’s Final Four berth is the fourth in school history, through the first three did not result in a national title.
“It’s been a dream to come back (for a fifth year) and say that you’ve been to the Final Four. Now to be able to say we are one of (Whitewater’s) Final Four teams, that is a dream.”
Someone who lived that dream is watching: Mary Merg, now the head coach at Taylor’s alma mater, Wauwatosa East, was in attendance for the weekend games and has been Tweeting her support all along.
“We talk about how we still haven’t played our best game yet,” Taylor said. “We joke about how we’re (31) games in and we’re still finding things to improve on.”
“They always find a way to make tough situations, adverse situations, into positive ones,” Carollo said. “They stuck together, they had one goal in mind, and they have reached part of that goal. We’re not done yet.”
A look at the other Final Four qualifiers:
Amherst—The Mammoths (25-3), ranked eighth, had five players score in double figur3es in a 79-68 victory over Trinity (Texas) last Saturday. Dani Valdez led the way with 17 points. It’s the ninth Final Four trip for coach G.P. Gromacki’s team, which shot 49.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point range against Trinity. Trinity has won three national titles.
The Mammoths rank among the top 10 in Division III in scoring defense (61%) and opponent field goal percentage (37.1%), and in the top 20 in rebounding margin (plus-8.1) and defensive rebounds per game (30.8). Valdez, a senior forward, averages 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, and freshman guard AnLing Vera (10.3 ppg) and xenior guard Gabrielle Zaffiro (10.9) also provide punch.
Hope—The second-ranked Flying Dutchmen (30-1) come from Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, as does their semifinal opponent, Trine. Hope won two of three regular-season meetings with Trine, with a 70-62 home loss on Jan. 26 the Flying Dutchmen’s only loss of the year. The rematch is set for 6:30 p.m. today.
Senior Kenedy Schoonveld averages 11.2 points per game, senior center Olivia Voskuil gets 10.0 ppg and 6.1 rebounds per game, and junior forward Savannah Feenstra gets 9.2 ppg. Schoonveld and Voskuil were named first-team all-region, , with Schoonveld earning Player of the Year honors, and senior guard Sydney Muller made the third team.
Trine—Fifth-ranked Trine (28-3) gets 11.3 ppg from 6-foot senior guard Tara Bieniewicz, 8.8 ppg from senior guard Kayla Wildman and 8.4 ppg and 5.4 rpg from 6-2 senior forward Kelsy Taylor. Aside from two losses to Hope, Trine lost a Nov. 21 game at UW-Eau Claire.