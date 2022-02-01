However, Monona Grove got the best of the DeForest girls’ basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a 53-44 Badger East Conference battle.
The Norskies rebounded for a 60-46 conference victory over Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Jan. 29, as DeForest prepares for the toughest part of its schedule.
“We have a very difficult week ahead with two top 5 ranked teams – Beaver Dam No. 4 in D2 and Waupun No. 1 in D3,” said Norskies Head Coach Jerry Schwenn.
After a scheduled home game against the Golden Beavers on Thursday, Feb. 3, the Norskies host Waupun on Saturday, Feb 5, before they head to Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Currently, DeForest is 12-7 overall, with a 6-5 mark in the Badger East.
Monona Grove 53, DeForest 44
The Silver Eagles (8-3 in conference play) got the jump on the Norskies time and time again.
Monona Grove plays a similar style of basketball to us,” said Schwenn. “They have some skilled guard play, which I thought we matched up well against.”
Rylan Oberg finished with a team-high 20 points, while Aspin Kelliher chipped in with 14. No other Norski had more than four points.
“Aspin and Rylan both gave us a lift offensively at different times,” said Schwenn. “I was disappointed that they beat us to the ball so much. We were out rebounded and at times out hustled to plays. It is uncharacteristic of this team, and the team was disappointed about that following the game. It was a competitive game against a good team that we could see again during playoff time.”
Oberg and Jocie Pickhardt collected six boards apiece, as Oberg also totaled four steals and two assists.
DeForest 60, Fort Atkinson 46
Initially, the Norskies couldn’t get untracked offensively. It was a different story in the second half.
“We struggled scoring the ball early in this game but finished the last 19 minutes of the game by outscoring them 44-20,” said Schwenn. “Our defense and ability to finish plays shifted the momentum for us.”
Oberg again led the way in scoring for DeForest with 15 points. Aspin Kelliher added 13, while Maya Pickhardt reached double figures with 10 points, to go with six rebounds and four steals. It was a terrific all-round game for Aspin Kelliher, who also gathered nine rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Oberg also stuffed the stat sheet, with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.