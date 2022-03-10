Oregon erased a 17-point first half deficit in rallying for a 74-71 nail-biting win over the DeForest boys’ basketball team on Thursday, March 10, in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal battle.
At the 4:00 mark of the first half, Norski guard Tim Frederickson slipped inside to pick up an errant 3-point shot for a putback to put DeForest up 33-16. Riding a 17-1 run, the Norskies put some distance between themselves and the Panthers.
DeForest led 44-32 at the half, but Oregon turned up the heat defensively and mounted a comeback. With 7:32 to play, the Panthers took their first lead on driving baseline layup by Ryne Panzer.
Another offensive rebound by Frederickson and a lay in gave DeForest a 65-64 advantage. It was the Norskies’ last lead.
A layup by Deaken Bush with about a minute left put Oregon up 69-67. Max Weisbrod tied it with two free throws with 49 seconds remaining.
An offensive putback by Casey Schoenecker gave the Panthers back the lead at 71-69, and Panzer hit a pair of free throws with just over 14 seconds left to make it a four-point game.
Josh Jansen scored to trim the Oregon advantage to two, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
DeForest finishes the season as the Badger East champs with a 23-5 record, having also won a regional title.