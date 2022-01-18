Pressing relentlessly, the DeForest girls’ basketball team crushed the Cheesemakers 75-27 in a Badger Challenge match-up at Monroe on Friday, Jan. 14.
“We moved the ball well and applied a ton of pressure to Monroe,” said DeForest Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “Right now, that is what we have to do in order to be successful.”
The Norskies improved to 9-6 overall with the win. They are 3-4 in Badger East Conference play.
A member of the Badger West Conference, Monroe is 0-12 on the season.
Still missing Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest’s shooting was on the mark from the opening tip.
“With our rotations, it helps to see shots go down early,” said Schwenn. “Maci Bartels hit three first half 3-pointers, and Rylan Oberg gave us an offensive spark with 13 first half points. It was a good team win and we got contributions out of everyone on the team.”
Oberg finished with a team-high 19 points, while Marit Manske chipped in with 13 points, Maya Pickhardt totaled 11 – plus eight rebounds – and Bartels had nine.
Avery Schaeffer and Aspin Kelliher grabbed six boards apiece. Oberg also had two assists and four steals to spearhead DeForest’s defensive intensity.
“We aren’t always going to be able to outshoot teams, so you have to be able to play great team defense,” said Schwenn.
After hosting Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Norskies hit the road to play at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 25.