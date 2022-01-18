Eventually, the DeForest boys’ basketball team emerged from the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Jan. 15, with a 57-49 win in the Midwest Players Classic.
“It was back and forth all game long,” said Norskies Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “The Norskies could never completely put away a scrappy FVL team.”
The Foxes, out of the North Eastern Conference, entered the game with a 12-1 record, but balanced scoring helped DeForest eventually put Fox Valley Lutheran away.
Midway through the first half, the Norskies went on a run powered by back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Tim Frederickson. DeForest led by five at the half, as Max Weisbrod had eight points and Josh Jansen tallied six points and six rebounds.
In the second half, Brody Hartig caught fire, scoring nine of his 13 points.
“We were just a little bit off today, but we beat a very good team and we loved the effort from the guys,” said Coach Weisbrod.
Max Weisbrod led the Norskies with 20 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Frederickson finished with nine, and Jansen totaled eight, to go with a team-high 14 rebounds.
Hartig and Max Weisbrod dished out six assists apiece.
Now 10-3 overall, the Norskies are also 6-1 in Badger East Conference play. On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Norskies host Monroe in the Badger Conference Challenge. Then, DeForest travels to Milton on Friday, Jan. 28, to take on the Badger East leading Red Hawks.