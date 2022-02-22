Running up and down the court, the DeForest girls’ basketball team throttled Milton 71-52 on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Badger East Conference Championships.
“I love how we played in transition, scoring a total of 24 points in transition and creating a good number of advantage situations,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies.
Now 14-10 overall, having finished 8-7 in Badger East play, DeForest could be a dangerous foe in the playoffs.
“We are heading into the postseason with confidence and a clear focus of what we need to do in order to be successful,” said Schwenn.
Seeded No. 3 in their sectional, the Norskies await the winner of Monroe and Oregon. DeForest will take on whoever emerges from that game on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Norskies raced out to a 39-19 halftime lead.
“We put together a pretty impressive first half on both ends of the court, fueled by a 23-4 run for us,” said Schwenn. “The way we moved on the court and rotated together created a lot of problems for Milton. Jaelyn Derlein scored 19 first half points.”
For the game, Derlein finished with 25 points, while grabbing six rebounds, dishing out three assists and collecting three steals.
Rylan Oberg and Maya Pickhardt had 10 points apiece, with Pickhardt also leading the way with five assists. Oberg had two rebounds and three steals, while Aspin Kelliher added two rebounds, two assists and four steals, to go with six points.