Tim Frederickson had the green light.
It meant go for the DeForest boys’ basketball team on the road, as the Norskies ran away and hid from rival Waunakee in a key Badger East Conference tilt, outscoring the Warriors 18-1 down the stretch of a 65-48 win on Friday, Feb. 18.
The victory sent DeForest to the Badger East Conference Championship game, with Frederickson spurring the Norskies with a stretch of three straight 3-pointers.
“Once I hit the first one, it gave me confidence from then on,” said Frederickson, who finished with 14 points – 12 coming on treys. “It was a big win. So, we get to play next week, and we haven’t won conference in a while, so it’s big.”
The Badger East title game was scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 24, with 20-4 DeForest traveling to 19-4 Milton. Both teams are 12-2 in the Badger East.
The atmosphere at the Kee was electric, with a big, loud crowd at The Fieldhouse in Waunakee. The Norskies didn’t let the noise rattle them.
“These guys in the class of 2022 from DeForest and Waunakee have battled it out since third grade,” said Coach Weisbrod. “It had been an intense rivalry over the years. The playoff atmosphere in the Kee Fieldhouse was ready for a battle.”
The Warriors had the upper hand early on, with a 9-0 run giving them a 19-11 lead. DeForest bounced back to tie it, but Andrew Keller powered inside with 53 seconds left in the half to put Waunakee up 26-21.
“Kee hit some 3's and controlled the tempo,” said Coach Weisbrod. “I thought we missed some open shots, and we did not attack as much as we wanted to. No panic, we just talked about what we needed to adjust at halftime.”
Max Weisbrod had 11 points and Brody Hartig had six points to keep DeForest close in the first half.
At the seven-minute mark of the second half it was 42-42. DeForest then unleashed a 3-point barrage, with Frederickson connecting on four of them and Jr G Alex Van Ooyen connecting on three treys.
“Tim hit some big shots,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He was clutch. Really happy for Alex also. He has been working really hard. For those guys to stretch the floor is a big key for us win. They were awesome. Tim was unbelievable, but that is what seniors do.”
From that point on, DeForest totaled 20 points and Waunakee could only muster five. Max Weisbrod made a clever hesitation move that allowed him to get an easy bucket with 3:49 remaining, and moments later, he converted a driving layup to make it 62-47. He led DeForest with 24 points and eight assists, with his coach noting how he got into the lane and found teammates for open 3-point looks.
“Max had a great floor game,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Our team overall only had four turnovers versus Kee's 14 turnovers, leading to 15 points – big swing. Brody Hartig was a huge key to victory also. He attacked, rebounded and played solid D. He came up big when we needed him.”
Josh Jansen also was a difference-maker, with a big steal and layup in the second half.
Coach Weisbrod said Jansen also asserted himself in the post early and often scoring, rebounding and blocking shots.
"It was a great team win, according to Coach Weisbrod. “I am really happy for the boys. They are playing really hard, well and competing on defense.”
DeForest 83, Watertown 70
Revenge tasted sweet, as the Norskies avenged one of their four defeats.
“Payback game for the Norskies as Watertown upset them at home on Jan. 6,” said Coach Weisbrod, “when the benches were cleared with six minutes left. DeForest left zero doubt with a 29-point lead.”
Wasting no time, the Norskies jumped out fast, with Jansen scoring the game’s first six points. At the 12-minute mark, the score was 12-10 when a timeout was called. DeForest then went on a 20-3 run, with Weisbrod nailing three from beyond the arc and finishing the first half with 15 points.
Also in the first half, Jansen and Hartig had 10 points apiece, leading DeForest to a 43-32 lead.
The Norskies came out of the locker room on fire, pushing their lead to 29. Again, DeForest had great balance, as 10 players scored in the second half.
"Defensively, we ran them off the 3-point line really well,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We made it tough on the shooters. Josh did a great job on their big guy. Josh was ready to play.”
Max Weisbrod paced DeForest in scoring with 23 points, with five 3-pointers. He also had 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Jansen recorded a double-double, with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jansen shot 8-of-12 from the field.
Brody Hartig stayed hot scoring 16 points, going 8-for-13 from field.
"Really happy for the boys,” said Coach Weisbrod. “What a response, we blew them out of the water. That is a really good team, and we took them out of what they wanted to do.”