Max Weisbrod shot the lights out and left Sauk Prairie in the dark.
Setting a new school record with 10 3-pointers, Weisbrod went off for 40 points on Tuesday, Dec. 7, leading the Norskies to a 77-45 pounding of Sauk Prairie at home.
“Max was feeling it,” said DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “We got into some foul trouble in the first half, so Max was not shy. I would say he shot it really well, he likes shooting in the new Fieldhouse."
With a 3-0 overall record, the Norskies were scheduled to host undefeated Monroe on Monday, Dec. 13. Next, DeForest competes in the 608 Tournament at Madison College on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18. They have a tough first opponent in Yorkville Christian, ranked No. 1 in 1A in Illinois. DeForest will then play either Madison La Follette or La Crosse Central.
“Our schedule is incredibly competitive and will get real this week,” said Coach Weisbrod.
Against Sauk Prairie, the Norskies moved out to a 40-26 halftime lead against the Eagles, but Sauk Prairie wouldn’t go away, staying within 10 points of DeForest. A 3-point barrage by the Norskies broke the game open, as Max Weisbrod, Cole Thennes and Jackson Accuardi knocked down four straight treys.
"I was really happy how we responded,” said Coach Weisbrod. “All of our guys defended hard, ran the floor and moved the ball."
Brody Hartig made life difficult for Sauk Prairie.
“Brody Hartig was outstanding attacking and running the team on his way to nine points,” said Coach Weisbrod. “I am really happy with how Brody competed. He is a difficult match-up. He played great.”
After he was limited by foul trouble in the first half, Josh Jansen totaled seven rebounds, five steals and four points in the second half.
“Josh just does what this team needs him to do,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He makes us go."
Another player saw his first action of the season and made an impact, according to Coach Weisbrod.
“Alex Van Ooyen provided a nice spark off the bench coming back from a football injury, totaling five points,” said Coach Weisbrod.