In 23 years as the DeForest High boys basketball coach, Craig Weisbrod had never won a Badger Conference title.
His son made sure he got one for him in this, Craig's final season at the helm.
Max Weisbrod scored 36 points — including the game-winning basket with six seconds left—to lift DeForest to a thrilling 74-73 overtime win against a stunned Milton team in the Badger East Conference championship game Thursday.
The Red Hawks had a 73-70 lead with 34 seconds left and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Jack Campion's jumper in the lane rattled in and out as the buzzer sounded.
Weisbrod and Campion, two of the top seniors in the state, put on a dazzling display offensively. Weisbrod scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half and overtime. Campion finished with 25 points, 11 assists and three steals.
Weisbrod said losing was not an option.
"With this my dad's last year of coaching, there was no way I was going to lose this game," said Weisbrod, who has committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University.
"With Jack having four fouls, he really couldn't help out at the end, so I just had to make the right play and make the shot."
Milton (19-5), ranked seventh by the Associated Press in Division 2, trailed 64-61 in regulation before Brogan McIntyre tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left.
Neither team scored the during final minute.
McIntyre's dunk with 1:03 left in overtime gave the Red Hawks a 71-70 lead. His basket with 34 seconds left made it 73-70.
Tim Frederickson's layup cut the lead to one with 26 seconds left, and a missed free throw by the Red Hawks set up Weisbrod's game-winner.
Campion was stoic in defeat, knowing that despite the loss, Milton still has the postseason tournament ahead.
"We're going to learn from this one just like we learned from all of our losses," Campion said.
"I'm excited to see our guys compete in the tournament, and I think we can make a run. We'll be solid."