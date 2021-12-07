It took a while for the DeForest girls’ basketball team to finish off Sauk Prairie.
Holding the Eagles at arm’s length, the Norskies edged the Eagles 63-61 on Saturday at home at the Field House, as Jaelyn Derlein scored a team-high 24 points.
“Sauk Prairie had some size in the post and that presented some challenges,” said Jerry Schwenn, DeForest’s head coach. “We had a number of chances to extend the lead and put away the game, but they kept fighting back.”
The Norskies are now 3-2 overall. Schwenn knows they have areas where they can improve.
“We definitely need to demonstrate some more toughness and better decision-making with the ball,” said Schwenn. “I love how we had girls set-up and close out the game for us.”
Jada Keliher had nine points for DeForest, to go with five steals and six rebounds. Rylan Oberg added eight points to the cause, while totaling two steals and three rebounds.
Jocie Pickhardt turned in a good all-around performance, leading the way in rebounds with seven. She also had five assists and two steals.
Aspin Kelliher collected seven steals, five rebounds and two steals for the Norskies.
Pius XI 58, DeForest 40
On Nov. 30, the Norskies struggled offensively in a non-conference loss. They did some things well, though.
“We ran into a really good team on a rough night shooting for us,” said Schwenn. “Pius has some really skilled players. We did a really nice job defending Maya Moore (6-foot-2 post, committed to Seattle University), holding her to five points on the night. However, sometimes you run the risk of focusing too much attention on one player and others hurt you, that was the case in this game. Improved spacing on offense will go a long way for us to continue to develop.”
Kelliher paced DeForest with 16 points, but nobody else had more than five points for the Norskies. Maya Pickhardt finished with six rebounds, Derlein led the Norskies in assists with four and Oberg had four steals.
DeForest is off until Saturday, Dec. 11, when the Norskies host Onalaska. They travel to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Portage on Thursday, Dec. 16. Then, Watertown comes to town on Friday, Dec. 17.