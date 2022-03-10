Postseason honors are pouring in for DeForest winter sports athletes.
The Badger Conference has announced its all-conference teams in wrestling, gymnastics, boys’ and girls’ hockey, and boys’ and girls’ basketball.
Here are the Norskies selected for them:
Boys’ Basketball
Norskies’ star Max Weisbrod, a senior guard, was named as the Badger East Conference’s Player of the year.
The Northern Michigan University recruit leads the All-Badger East First Team, which also includes teammate Josh Jansen. The rest of the team includes Milton’s Jack Campion, Waunakee’s Andrew Keller and Watertown’s Nate Gapinski. Weisbrod was one of three unanimous picks.
No DeForest players made the second team, but Norskies Tim Frederickson and Brody Hartig received honorable mention.
Girls’ Basketball
Two DeForest players – Rylan Oberg and Jaelyn Derlein – were picked for the All-Badger East First Team.
Others selected for the first team were Beaver Dam’s Gabby Wilke and Kylie Wittnebel, Fort Atkinson’s Taylor Marquart, Monona Grove’s Avery Poole, Stoughton’s Ava Loftus, Watertown’s Drew Hinrichs, and Waunakee’s Ashley Sawicki and Lauren Meudt.
Aspin Kelliher was awarded honorable mention for DeForest.
Boys’ Hockey
Goalie Alex Kaminsky was the DeForest co-op’s lone representative on the All-Badger East First Team, while the Norskies’ Bobby Shaw landed on the second team.
The Norskies’ Alex Rashid got honorable mention.
Girls’ Hockey
Four members of the Cap City Cougars received All-Badger Conference recognition, led by forward Keegan Sanderfoot, who made the first team.
Defenseman Rachel Robbins was a second team pick, while Aubrie Deprey and Izzy Hahn were listed among those receiving honorable mention.
Wrestling
DeForest’s Brody Hemauer (170) and Elijah Bauer (182) were second team All-Badger East Conference selections. They were the Norskies’ only representatives.
Gymnastics
Maddie Kremer was the Waunakee-DeForest co-op’s lone gymnast to receive all-conference honors. She was named to the All-Badger Conference Second Team in the vault and made honorable mention in the all-around.