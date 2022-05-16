The DeForest Girls' Basketball Golf Outing will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus.

The event is sponsored by the DeForest Girls Basketball Boosters, with proceeds directly benefiting the DeForest Girls Basketball program. We would love to have you participate in this year's outing. Please follow this link to register your team: https://www.eventregisterpro.com/event/deforestgirlsbasketball-1

Or you can send the attached form with a check made out to DeForest Girls Basketball Booster Club to: Jason Schweitzer 6674 Royal View Dr. DeForest WI 53532

Also, if you or someone you know would be willing to serve as a hole sponsor or provide raffle prizes please contact Becky Hannon at 920-655-3398 or hannonfam4@gmail.com.