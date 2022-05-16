featured hot Girls Basketball DeForest Girls' Basketball Golf Outing Saturday, Aug. 13 plindblad plindblad Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DeForest Girls' Basketball Golf Outing will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus.The event is sponsored by the DeForest Girls Basketball Boosters, with proceeds directly benefiting the DeForest Girls Basketball program. We would love to have you participate in this year's outing. Please follow this link to register your team: https://www.eventregisterpro.com/event/deforestgirlsbasketball-1Or you can send the attached form with a check made out to DeForest Girls Basketball Booster Club to: Jason Schweitzer 6674 Royal View Dr. DeForest WI 53532Also, if you or someone you know would be willing to serve as a hole sponsor or provide raffle prizes please contact Becky Hannon at 920-655-3398 or hannonfam4@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp The smile that launched a triathlon Losing streak halted as Norskies score big softball win over Stoughton Norski boys' 400 relay team sets new school record at Dells track and field meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!