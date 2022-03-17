Aleah Grundahl, a native of DeForest, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's basketball team, was one of two Warhawks who were recognized by D3hoops.com on the website's 2022 women's All-Region 9 team.
Forward Aleah Grundahl (DeForest, Wis./DeForest) garnered first team accolades, while center Johanna Taylor (Wauwatosa, Wis./East) earned second team honors.
Head coach Keri Carollo was selected as the Region 9 Coach of the Year, her second career regional coach of the year award.
Grundahl, Taylor and Carollo have helped the Warhawks reach the Final Four for the fourth time since 2008. UW-W enters its national semifinal game this Thursday against Amherst (Mass.) with a 27-4 record. The team earned an at-large bid to the national tournament after winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship.
Grundahl enters the week averaging 16.3 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting from the floor, good for first in the WIAC. She was recognized as the WIAC Co-Player of the Year, the first in program history since the award's inception in 1992, was named first team all-conference and earned a spot on the WIAC All-Defensive Team after leading the league in steals.
Grundahl garnered D3hoops.com National Team of the Week and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Division III Women's National Player of the Week, and was selected WIAC Athlete of the Week two times.
Taylor, a fourth team D3hoops.com Preseason All-American, collected first team All-WIAC and WIAC All-Defensive Team honors for the third straight season. She became the program's all-time leader in blocks and posted her 200th career block against Smith (Mass.) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Taylor ranks among conference leaders in offensive rebounds (95), rebounds per game (7.7), blocks (62), assists (90) and field goal percentage (46.2). She averages 8.6 points per contest.
Carollo was selected as WIAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her career. UW-Whitewater's 27 wins are tied for the second most in one season in program history.