Overcoming misses from the foul line, the DeForest boys’ basketball team edged Beaver Dam 62-61 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to remain undefeated in the Badger East Conference.
The Norskies had a seven-point lead in the final minute that dwindled to one. A Brady Helbing 3-pointer at the buzzer accounted for the final score.
“It is always a tough place to play, and we are always happy to get a road conference win,” said DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “We beat a good Beaver Dam team and overcame the hot shooting of Beaver Dam guard Brady Helbing and a game-leading 34 points.”
For the Norskies, now 6-2 overall after a 90-76 loss to Wauwatosa West on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the WBY Shootout at Concordia University, guard Brody Hartig led the way with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He also had six rebounds and three steals
“Brody was outstanding,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We needed him to attack, and he continually made big plays throughout the game. I am really proud of how tough he played. The sky is the limit for that dude.”
The two teams were evenly matched, and it was seesaw affair throughout, despite the Norskies shooting 56% from the field and outrebounding Beaver Dam by 10.
“Guys stepped up and made plays and hit open shots.,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We are preaching make the most of your opportunities. I was happy for our guys tonight.”
The Norskies held leads of nine and seven points in the second half, but Coach Weisbrod said they could not put the Golden Beavers away. He said that was due to Helbing continually getting into the lane and hitting floaters.
“We have to do a better job of gapping him, but that is what makes them such a tough matchup,” said Coach Weisbrod. “They can spread you out and they have a lot of weapons.”
Senior forward Josh Jansen stayed hot, scoring 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. Beaver Dam defended Max Weisbrod well, as he scored 13 points on just seven shots and added eight assists. Senior guard Tim Frederickson chipped in with nine points.
Next up for the Norskies is a trip to Portage on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They then host Watertown on Thursday, Jan. 6.
We’ll have a recap of the Wauwatosa West game in the next edition.