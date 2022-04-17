Craig Weisbrod’s arrival in DeForest 22 years ago coincided with other monumental changes in the Norski athletic department.
Mike McHugh was the school’s new athletic director, and he needed head coaches for boys’ basketball and football. Weisbrod and Mike Minick, respectively, were brought aboard about the same time.
The trio had a long, successful run together.
“I was excited to come to DeForest,” said Weisbrod. “It was a growing suburb of Madison with a history of excellent athletic programs. Mike McHugh was just hired as the athletic director and hired a new football and basketball coach. I lucked out in getting the best boss in the word with Mr. McHugh. He was a great role model for a young coach. He told me how he felt whether I agreed with it or not. More often than not he was right. I had the pleasure of teaching with two excellent educators in Mike Minick and Robyn Tisch.”
Weisbrod retired as the Norskies’ boys’ basketball coach after the past season, turning over the reins to former player Eric Stewart.
In his time at DeForest, Weisbrod – a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, who also coached two years at Hillsboro and three years at Battle Mountain High School in Vail, Colorado – amassed a record of 345-265. The Norskies qualified for the state tournament twice during his tenure, reaching four sectional finals in that time. They also won eight regional titles with Weisbrod in charge.
This past season, DeForest won the Badger East Conference championship. It was the first league title for Weisbrod, who feels it’s the right time to leave.
“It feels right,” said Weisbrod. “I enjoyed coaching this season immensely, and I am really going to miss it. But, I know this is the right time to step away. I believe we have a great group of guys coming up the ranks. This is a perfect time for Coach Stewart to take over.”
Weisbrod joked that he’ll probably have to start a hobby, but mostly, he wants to spend more time with his family, including his wife Tamara, son Sam and daughter Luci. Also, now that he’s done coaching, he’ll be able to watch his other son Max play basketball at Northern Michigan University starting next year.
“Would have been a challenging balance coaching – much more fair to our players this way,” said Weisbrod.
Max Weisbrod was one of the top players in the state this past season. He was named Player of the Year in the Badger East Conference. Getting the opportunity to coach Max and the rest of this senior class these past four years has been a joy for Weisbrod.
“Max and his class have been a blast to coach,” said Weisbrod. “I hauled those guys all over Wisconsin in their youth days, and we played the best teams and players in the state. I could not be prouder of how they have competed in all of their athletic careers. It has been so much fun watching them develop as young adults.”
Working with Max specifically was the chance of a lifetime.
“Coaching Max has been awesome,” said Weisbrod. “Trying to be coach and dad at the same time is tough at times. I enjoyed every minute of it. He has put in an incredible amount of time working on his basketball skills. It is great to see that work rewarded. He has received a lot of accolades for his play. The thing I am most proud of is his willingness to do whatever it takes to just win. From the dad side, obviously we were able to spend a lot of time together. I feel like I was able to steal extra time with my son – wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
Some moments in his coaching career stand out above all the others for Weisbrod.
“There have been a lot of moments – two state tournaments and many sectional games,” said Weisbrod. “The 2012 sectional final game in Janesville where Brett Minick (junior varsity coach) hit a buzzer beater to advance boys basketball to state for the first time ever in DHS history. That certainly stands out. Certainly, the sectional final game last year versus Arrowhead. Our boys were so mentally tough that they just willed a win for a chance to go to state. I also must mention our 2020 team that got their state run cut short because of covid. They deserve a lot of credit for not only how well they played but how well they handled not being able to play anymore as everything shut down.”
More than anything, though, Weisbrod enjoyed coaching his players, no matter how successful they were.
“I am a lucky guy,” said Weisbrod. “I got to spend a lot of time with some of the most outstanding young men that walked through the halls of DHS over the years. I am proud of each and every one of them. To be able to take a group of players and get them to buy into what’s best for the group. When that all comes together, there are not many things more satisfying. To watch them get along, play for each other and work for a common goal is awesome. Again, our coaching staff has been very fortunate to be able to coach such high-character players.”
That coaching staff has made the journey fun for Weisbrod.
“I also surrounded myself with excellent coaches on staff,” said Weisbrod. “Bill Lapp and Mitch Dann have been with me from the start and they are family. They, and many others, gave a lot to help DHS students become better. Later, more former alumni and players joined the coaching staff. It makes me proud to watch them give back to DHS and make a difference. We made a commitment to get a youth program developed. It was a blast and was a huge factor in our future success.”
There are things he’ll miss about the job.
"I will miss the guys and the camaraderie of our coaching staff,” said Weisbrod. “I will also miss the scouting and game planning that we put in for each game. It is a beautiful thing to watch a committed team buy into a game plan. Lastly, I will miss the juice of the game, the competitiveness, the adjustments, the sweat. There is no other place for me that two hours goes faster.”
At the same time, Weisbrod is looking forward to slowing down and making family a bigger priority.
“I am fortunate that my family was all in,” said Weisbrod. “My wife Tamara, son Sam and daughter Luci are a huge part of the program. My family loves all of these boys. It is time for me to repay some of that time that I have spent on basketball over the years. We will also try to attend as many Northern Michigan basketball games as possible in the future to watch Max. Also, I am sure we will all be in the stands next season to cheer Norskies boys basketball on.”