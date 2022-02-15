The schedule hasn’t been kind to the DeForest girls’ basketball team.
Still, it has sharpened the Norskies’ ability to compete, which showed in a rousing 66-55 road victory over Badger East Conference rival Waunakee on Friday, Feb. 11.
“It was a high-intensity game against a good team,” said Norskies Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “This win could go a long way for our confidence and recognition of what we need to do to be successful the rest of the season. We defended and shared the ball really well.”
It helps to have Jaelyn Derlein back from injury, as she scored 11 points against the Warriors. She also spearheaded a fierce full-court pressure defense that stymied Waunakee, forcing turnover after turnover. Derlein had two steals, as did Ally Armstrong and both Aspin Kelliher and Jada Kelliher.
The Warriors tried to press DeForest from baseline to baseline, but the Norskies handled it better than Waunakee did.
“Maya (Pickhardt), Aspin, and Rylan (Oberg) really did a good job of pushing the ball ahead against their pressure,” said Schwenn. “We hit some big shots. I could really highlight the play and energy of every one of our players – it was impressive. A great team win.”
Oberg led the Norskies with 16 points, while Aspin Kelliher added 14. On the boards, Oberg, Maya Pickhardt and Aspin Kelliher all had six rebounds apiece. Oberg also contributed a team-high five assists.
Three days earlier, DeForest struggled to solve Watertown’s defense in a 53-48 conference loss on the road.
“Watertown runs a solid 1-3-1 zone defense, and it disrupted our offense just enough in the game,” said Schwenn. “They are good in the passing lanes and created 37 deflections on the night. We attacked the zone much better as the game went on.”
Oberg lit up the Goslings for 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to propel DeForest past Watertown.
“Rylan shot it at a very high clip, and we need her to continue to let the game come to her,” said Schwenn. “Defensively, we struggled applying enough ball pressure to make them uncomfortable.”
DeForest trailed 25-19 at the half and made it close, but the Norskies couldn’t get over the hump.
Aspin Kelliher chipped in 13 points for the Norskies, while Jocie Pickhardt paced DeForest in rebounding with eight boards.
Getting back on the court, Derlein turned in a solid all-around effort, with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
At 13-10 overall, with a 7-7 mark in Badger East play, the Norskies were slated to take on Milton on Thursday, Feb. 17. Seeded No. 3 in their regional, they begin WIAA Division 3 regional play on Friday, Feb. 25, when they take on the winner of Monroe and Oregon at DeForest.
“This was the first year of computerized seeding, so I was unsure exactly how the seeding would end up,” said Schwenn. “It is clear to me that we were rewarded for the strength of our schedule. Six of our losses are to teams in the top 8 in the state.”