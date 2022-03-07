The mission is far from over. DeForest has bigger game in its sights.
That may be why the celebration following the Norskies’ 65-47 WIAA Division 2 regional final win over Stoughton on Saturday, March 5, was somewhat muted.
“It feels great,” said Nolan Hawk, a senior forward for the Norskies. “There will always be a plaque to see when we come back here, but we expect a lot out of each other, we expect to go on and do a lot more.”
Forward Josh Jansen likes the team’s character and resolve.
“We’ve got great guys on this team, and we’re hoping to go far,” said Jansen.
The Norskies reached the Division 2 state semifinals a year ago, where they lost to Kimberly. At 23-4 overall, DeForest’s odds of a repeat trip are good. The Norskies have been ranked in the top 10 by wissports.com for most of the season. As of March 1, they were sitting in fifth.
Seeded No. 1 in their sectional, the Norskies take on No. 2 Oregon on Thursday, March 10, in Baraboo in a semifinal match-up.
“Really happy for our team” said Norskies Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “They have been outstanding this season. This group of seniors have won four regional championships in a row. We don't want this to end. We are grateful to be able to play another week and we want more.”
DeForest 65, Stoughton 47
The Norskies owned the second half, using their fast break to turn an eight-point lead into a 17-point advantage on their way to a WIAA regional final game at the new Fieldhouse.
DeForest was able pull away after some halftime adjustments.
“I think we got more into our transition game,” said Jansen. “We talked about being more aggressive on the boards, because we couldn’t get down the floor and get into our transition game.”
It was a seesaw affair in the first half, with Stoughton taking its first lead at the 10:52 mark. The Vikings went up 20-15 after a 10-2 run, before the Norskies rallied. With 5:15 to go in the first half, Cole Thennes drilled a 3-pointer to make it 23-22 in favor of DeForest.
Two big blocks on the defensive end by Jansen and James Hodge, his coming with 1.1 seconds remaining until intermission, helped DeForest preserve a 29-26 lead.
“Stoughton did a nice job hitting shots in the first half,” said Coach Weisbrod. “It slowed us down a bit. We were a little loose with the ball. They got to some 50/50 balls. We needed to do a better job of boxing out. We cleaned it up at halftime. The ball moved better. We started getting stops. We got out on the break.”
Max Weisbrod was a one-man fast break at one point, taking the ball the length of the floor for a circus layup that extended DeForest’s lead to 37-29. Then, with 12:05 to play, Jansen picked up his third foul.
It didn’t matter, as the Norskies putting more distance between themselves and the Vikings. Max Weisbrod, who led DeForest in scoring with 21 points and assists with 10, snaked inside for an easy basket to make it 48-35 and then raced up court for another layup to put DeForest ahead by 15. Two free throws by Alex Van Ooyen extended the lead to 17, before Stoughton called a timeout to stem the tide.
“Methodically we kept building on the lead,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Pushed it to 15 at the nine-minute mark as Max Weisbrod scored seven points in a row. I thought the bigs played well as we were trying to pound it down low. Loved the balanced scoring as seven Norskies scored at least six points.”
Jansen and Hawk combined for 17 points, with Jansen grabbing seven rebounds. Brody Hartig hauled in a team-high nine boards. Tim Frederickson added eight points to the cause.
The Norskies held the Vikings to 35% shooting, as Stoughton made only 5-of-23 3-point attempts. DeForest shot 51% from the floor, outscoring the Vikings 36-21 in the second half.
DeForest 68, McFarland 53
In the regional semifinals, the Norskies attacked the glass, with 17 offensive rebounds leading to 19 points. DeForest battled their way to a 32-24 halftime lead.
Having Hawk back provided a big boost.
“Big splash on his first start – 9-for-12 from the field, 20 points,” said Coach Weisbrod. “It was great to see him out there, and we are so happy for him that he got a start. He was incredible. What a lift he gave us.”
Max Weisbrod finished with 26 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range and collecting nine rebounds and nine assists.
“Max was locked in,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Nice to see him shoot it so well.”
Jansen was a force inside, with 14 points, 11 rebounds and “a few nifty passes around the rim,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Josh took over at times in the second half. He blocked six shots and controlled the rim.”
Coach Weisbrod said the final nail was a thunderous dunk by Nolan Hawk filling the break.
“Fun game as all Norskies got in at the end,” said Coach Weisbrod.