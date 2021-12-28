They’re getting better at locking down the opposition. That’s good news for the DeForest girls’ basketball team.
Taking on La Crosse Central on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Norskies smothered the RiverHawks in a 67-49 non-conference victory. It showed just how far DeForest has come on that end of the floor.
The Norskies just need to start limiting the turnovers.
“As we head into the new year... this group has made huge strides from where we were at last year defensively,” said Norskies Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “We are creating tempo and speeding teams up. “I am looking for us to value the basketball better. We need to cut down on unforced turnovers. This is a really hard-working group, and we will continue to need players to step up throughout the season.”
Pressuring La Crosse Central full court, DeForest raced out to a 39-24 halftime lead and then staved off the RedHawks the rest of the way.
Rylan Oberg did it all for the Norskies, now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in Badger East Conference play. Along with 11 points, Oberg dished out seven assists and collected four steals.
“We had contributions from all the girls in a good non-conference test for us,” said Schwenn. “Rylan Oberg filled up the stat sheet. I liked how aggressive she played attacking the defense and finishing. Rylan also was able to create for her teammates and set up some nice scoring opportunities.”
It was another big night for Jaelyn Derlein, who led the Norskies with 23 points.
“Jaelyn Derlein has shot the ball so well early in the season, and hit some big shots to extend our lead early in this game,” said Schwenn. “Jaelyn has been more patient offensively, and I feel that makes her more productive.”
Derlein, Jocie Pickardt, Marit Manske and Sophie Eiselt all had four rebounds for DeForest, as Norskies Maya and Jocie Pickhardt, Jada Kelliher and Eiselt finished with six points apiece.
The DeForest Holiday Tournament runs Wednesday, Dec. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 30. On Jan. 4, the Norskies host Lakeside Lutheran.