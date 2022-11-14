Grundahl is back
Shown here going for a loose ball in a game last season, DeForest’s Tucker Grundahl is one of the Norskies’ big men who return this year, as DeForest looks to defend its Badger East Conference title under new coach Eric Stewart.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Eric Stewart isn’t starting completely from scratch.

The new head coach for the DeForest boys’ basketball team has 6’1” seniors Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen to rely on as experienced players.