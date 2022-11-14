Eric Stewart isn’t starting completely from scratch.
The new head coach for the DeForest boys’ basketball team has 6’1” seniors Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen to rely on as experienced players.
That said, the Norskies must replace one of the best senior classes in school history.
“After graduating a strong ‘22 class, we will look to find our identity and fill our roles early in the season,” said Stewart. “We have a roster full of guys who have shown they are ready to step up to new year challenges. Establishing trust and becoming a sound defensive team who rebounds well and runs the floor will be our building blocks to reaching our season goals. Building chemistry and instilling toughness within our team will allow us to be competitive within conference play.”
Craig Weisbrod led the Norskies to a 23-5 overall record and a 12-2 mark in Badger East Conference play last year before retiring. DeForest won the Badger East title in 2021-22.
A lot of players could emerge as big-time performers for the Norskies this season.
“DeForest’s motion offense will be led by senior returning starters Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen,” said Stewart. “James Hodge (6’5”, Sr.), junior Tucker Grundahl (6’4”) and Jackson Accuardi (6’6”, So.) look to have breakout years around the rim. A consistent offseason from our team will bring depth and a balanced scoring attack to our offense. Shooting, rebounding and taking care of the ball will be our main concerns entering the season.”
Hodge and Accuardi, in particular, could be breakout performers for the Norskies.
On the defensive end, DeForest will be all over opponents from start to finish.
“Our defense will look to pressure offenses through man-to-man defensive schemes,” said Stewart. “Given our depth at the guard position – Brody Hartig (6’1”, Sr.), Alex Van Ooyen (6’1”, Sr.), Carter Morrison (6’0”, Jr.), Kobe Kleinert (6’1”, Jr) and JJ Railey (6’1”, Sr) – and the versatility of our bigs, we will also give full-court pressure looks. Our top concerns are rebounding and consistently bringing defensive intensity.”
DeForest isn’t alone among Badger East teams looking to replace stars.
“After 16 of 20 All-Conference Badger East players graduated from a year ago, we will see many new leaders arise within conference play,” said Stewart. “The Badger East will be very competitive night in and night out.”
Stewart believes Waunakee, Milton and Stoughton will battle it out for Badger East supremacy in 2022-23, but don’t count out the Norskies.
“[The] team has displayed a strong desire to compete and a commitment to improvement,” said Stewart. “Experience at the varsity level, physicality, rebounding and shooting consistency will be areas of improvement.”
DeForest opens the season on Nov. 29 at Baraboo.