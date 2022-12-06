Scrimmage time
Buy Now

DeForest’s Alex Van Ooyen brings the ball up for the Norskies in a scrimmage Monday, Nov. 21, at Sun Prairie East High School. DeForest opened the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Baraboo with a win before beating Columbus a few days later.

 By Ryan Gregory

The Eric Stewart era is off to a good start.

In his first two games as head coach of the DeForest boys’ basketball team, the Norskies emerged with wins over Baraboo and Columbus in a pair of tough road battles.