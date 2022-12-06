The Eric Stewart era is off to a good start.
In his first two games as head coach of the DeForest boys’ basketball team, the Norskies emerged with wins over Baraboo and Columbus in a pair of tough road battles.
They held off the Thunderbirds after building a big lead in the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29, before going to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1, and emerging victorious.
DeForest 79, Baraboo 69
Keeping Baraboo at arm’s length, the Norskies came up with big plays down the stretch, as Jackson Accuardi and Brody Hartig had big games.
Mason Keyes had two big rebounds late, according to Stewart, while Accuardi, Keyes and Hartig went a combined 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the last two minutes.
“There were certainly some first game nerves for us,” said Hartig, who torched Baraboo for 31 points, while adding three steals and four assists to his stat sheet. “We made some big free throws down the stretch to secure a good team win.”
Stewart added, ““We were faced with some adversity and different looks on night one. I’m proud of the way our team responded and were able to lock in at the end.”
Accuardi, a sophomore, racked up 24 points and three rebounds, while Tucker Grundahl chipped in with 10 points.
DeForest rolled out to a 29-11 lead with six minutes to play in the first half, but Baraboo went on a 16-8 run to close the gap to 37-27 by halftime. A 14-4 run by the Norskies extended their advantage to 51-31, before the T-Birds reeled the deficit back to 71-64 with 2:30 to play.
Hartig’s play was impressive.
“Brody was fantastic with his poise and control. His leadership down the stretch was a big difference maker for us tonight,” said Stewart.
DeForest 63, Columbus 55
Crashing the boards and locking in on defense, the Norskies got past a tough Cardinals team.
“Columbus has a nice team with great size and athleticism,” said Stewart. “That’s a team that will win a lot of games this year. We challenged ourselves to step up defensively and win the rebounding battle and we were able to do that. I thought Mason Keyes, Carter Morrison, and Kobe Kleinert played a big part in our defensive efforts tonight. Hats off to our guys and the way they competed.”
Leading the way was senior Alex Van Ooyen, who finished with 25 points.
“Alex did a great job letting the game come to him. He hit some big shots for us throughout the game,” said Stewart.
It was a more balanced effort for DeForest, as Hartig turned in a complete game, scoring 16 points and finishing with six assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Meanwhile, Accuardi had eight points and seven rebounds, as Keyes totaled eight points.
“We never separated. There were times we lost momentum, but we stuck together and didn’t lose sight of the little things. We kept our foot on the gas,” said Van Ooyen.
Stewart thought the Norskies played smarter against Columbus than they did against the Thunderbirds.
“Our decision making improved from our game against Baraboo. I thought we handled pressure and played our tempo, especially in the second half.” Eric Stewart