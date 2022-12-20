It wasn’t easy, but the DeForest boys’ basketball team kept its undefeated record intact, thanks to Carter Morrison.
The Norskies (5-0 overall) went to three overtimes to edge Sauk Prairie and went 2-0 at the Niki Doedens Holiday Basketball Tournament in Cedarburg, winning by one point in the championship game over the home team.
“We have played in a couple games that have come down to the wire this season already. Being in those situations helped us through yet another one,” Jackson Accuardi, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the tight victory over Cedarburg. “We need to continue pushing one another in practice every single day so that we can keep things rolling.”
DeForest 82, Sauk Prairie 80 (3 OT)
In the third extra session, Morrison scored on a runner in the lane as time expired, lifting the Norskies over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
DeForest moved out to a 28-16 lead with just under six minutes to play in the first half, before the Eagles went on a run to trim the deficit to 37-30 by halftime.
“Our first half defense was solid,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of DeForest. “We were able to get stops on that end of the floor and create offensive opportunities, allowing us to build a lead going into the half.”
A seesaw affair the rest of the way, the lead switched hands multiple times. DeForest led 58-54 with under a minute remaining, but two big rebounds by Sauk allowed the Eagles to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Brody Hartig’s baseline jumper rolled in and out as time expired, according to Stewart.
Sauk had a chance to win in the first overtime, going up 67-65 with five seconds left. However, after a timeout, DeForest drew up a full-court play that resulted in Hartig getting fouled. He canned both free throws with 1.2 seconds left to send the game to another overtime.
The Norskies appeared to be in good shape to take the game in the second overtime, as Alex Van Ooyen stole the ball and James Hodge got a basket with 25 seconds on the clock to take a one-point lead. Sauk got the ball back, but Mason Keyes got a steal and a layup to make it a three-point game with nine seconds left. But Sauk hit a game-tying trey as time expired.
The two teams went back and forth in the third overtime, with Sauk knotting the game at 80-80 with 1:35 left. DeForest held the ball for the final possession, setting the stage for Morrison’s heroics.
Hartig paced DeForest with 20 points, four assists and four rebounds, with Keyes chipping in with 17, Van Ooyen adding 15 and Accuardi collecting 12 points and 11 boards.
“In a back-and-forth game we were able to handle pressure and work for quality shots on offense,” said Hartig.
Stewart loves the character the team is showing.
“This game showed a lot about our team. Brody fouled out and Carter stepped into a big situation and did not back down. This team is full of guys who are ready to step up no matter what role needs to be filled,” said Stewart. “Hats off to Sauk. They have a tough group of guys who never stop competing. They had guys step up and hit some big shots down the stretch. With a game that competitive, it's hard to have one team come out on top. It was a very thrilling high school basketball game. I am beyond proud of the way we stayed together through a game of much adversity.”
DeForest 65, Destiny 23
This one was over early, as the Norskies jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first game of the Niki Doedens Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Accuardi led the way with 18 points, four rebounds, and four steals, while Kobe Kleinert chipped in 10 points.
DeForest 60, Cedarburg 59
Hartig had 20 points and five rebounds, as the Norskies held on in the championship game of the Niki Doedens Holiday Basketball Tournament.
“We’ve been battle tested to start the season – playing our first five games of the season on the road is not easy,” said Stewart. “This stretch of games will make us a better team as we continue through our season. This group is eager to keep building off what we have started.”
Part of Hartig’s impact stemmed from going 8-for-10 from the foul line. Accuardi had another 12-points, 11-rebound efforts, while Van Ooyen and Keyes finished with eight points each.