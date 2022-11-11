DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play women’s basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Norski forward is recovering from an ACL injury and said she expects to return to the floor around Thanksgiving or early December. Look for more from Jaelyn on her decision and her hopes for the upcoming season on this site and in the print edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune. The signing took place in the Fieldhouse, prior to the program Tip-Off Night event.
The star forward for the DeForest girls’ basketball team signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to play women’s basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside prior to the Norskies’ annual Tip-Off Night celebration and scrimmages.
Derlein said one of the reasons for choosing the Rangers was how the coaching staff kept checking in with her.
“Coach Jen (Conely) reached out to me and made me feel like I was part of the team, and the players made me feel part of the team,” said Derlein.
An All-Badger East Conference First Team selection last season, Derlein was the Norskies’ leading scorer in 2021-22, as she poured in 17.3 points per game. She also hauled in 4.1 rebounds per contest.
In the first game in the new Fieldhouse last season, Derlein broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 35-point night. She led the Norskies to a 16-11 overall record a year ago, along with an 8-7 mark in Badger East play.
Her season, as well as that of the Norskies, ended with a sectional semifinal loss to Reedsburg, who made it to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, where the Beavers lost to Pewaukee. In the Reedsburg game, Derlein suffered an ACL injury.
Interestingly, her sister, Jordyn, is also returning from an ACL injury, as is junior teammate Elyse Snortum. Jordyn Derlein missed the entire 2021-22 season due to the injury.
Jaelyn Derlein anticipates returning to the court around Thanksgiving or early December for the Norskies. Seeing her sister work through her rehab has helped Jaelyn with hers.
“It’s gone really well,” said Jaelyn, talking about her rehab. “My sister tore hers before, and that helped me take the extra steps I needed.”
Jaelyn said she started the rehabilitation process at the American Center in Madison and then moved onto Total Athletic Performance in Windsor.
“Everyone around me has pushed me to get better and stronger,” said Jaelyn.
Jerry Schwenn, head coach for the DeForest girls’ basketball team, talked before Derlein signed her national letter of intent. He reminisced about Derlein’s first week with the high school team back in 2019-20 and how she thought a couple of the seniors were “beating up on her.”
Schwenn then related how Derlein was able to overcome that to become the team’s Most Improved Player, as voted on by her teammates. As a sophomore, Derlein averaged 10.8 points per game, setting the stage for a breakout junior season.
Her hard work on and off the court has impressed Schwenn.
“One thing I appreciate is her dedication to the sport,” said Schwenn. “In the weight room, to putting time in the gym, that’s what’s afforded her this opportunity.”
Derlein said she is looking forward to seeing what basketball is like on the next level. Before moving onto UW-Parkside, though, she’s ready for a big senior year.
“I’m looking forward to having a fun senior year and getting to play with my teammates, just being on the court with them,” said Derlein.