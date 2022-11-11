Signing on the dotted line
DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play women’s basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Norski forward is recovering from an ACL injury and said she expects to return to the floor around Thanksgiving or early December. Look for more from Jaelyn on her decision and her hopes for the upcoming season on this site and in the print edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune. The signing took place in the Fieldhouse, prior to the program Tip-Off Night event.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Jaelyn Derlein will have a new home next season.

The star forward for the DeForest girls’ basketball team signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to play women’s basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside prior to the Norskies’ annual Tip-Off Night celebration and scrimmages.