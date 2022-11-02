Back for more
Jaelyn Derlein is one of three returning starters for the DeForest girls’ basketball team. She led the Norskies in scoring last year and was an All-Badger East Conference First Team selection in 2021-22.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Putting points on the scoreboard shouldn’t be a problem.

If the DeForest girls’ basketball team can get stops on the defensive end, the Norskies could improve on last season’s 16-11 overall record and make another deep postseason run.