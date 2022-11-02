Putting points on the scoreboard shouldn’t be a problem.
If the DeForest girls’ basketball team can get stops on the defensive end, the Norskies could improve on last season’s 16-11 overall record and make another deep postseason run.
“We have a good amount of scoring options but need to play big on the defensive end and around the basket to reach our full potential,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach for the Norskies. “We return 76% of our scoring from last year’s team, which competed in WIAA sectionals.”
Three starters return from a team that went 8-7 in the Badger East Conference, with 10 letterwinners back altogether.
“I like the depth, athleticism, and work ethic of our team,” said Schwenn. “Rebounding, team chemistry and uncertainty around return dates from injuries are questions entering this season.”
Gone from last year’s team are Jocie (5.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game) and Maya Pickhardt (5.6 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game). There’s plenty left in the cupboard, though.
Jaelyn Derlein returns for her senior season. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside commit was a first-team, all-conference selection last year, as she averaged a team-high 17.3 points per game, to go with 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Joining her is junior Rylan Oberg, who also made first-team, all-conference a year ago, pouring in 11.2 points per game and hauling in 4.3 rebounds a game.
Receiving all-conference honorable mention last season, senior Aspin Kelliher also returns, bringing her 8.7 scoring average and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Other key returning varsity players include seniors Maci Bartels and Mia Kuipers, juniors Jada Kelliher and Sophie Eiselt, and sophomores Ally Armstrong and Marit Manske.
ACL injuries cut short the 2021-22 seasons for junior Elyse Snortun and sophomore Jordyn Derlein. Both are hoping to make big contributions this year, as are sophomore Amber Brandenburg and junior Gabby Pertzborn, who is returning to basketball.
The Badger East is going to be a tough conference in 2022-23.
“Beaver Dam and Watertown both return key all-conference performers from last season,” said Schwenn, who is entering his eighth season at DeForest and 10th overall. “Monona Grove will be a factor in the conference and WIAA post-season.”
Schwenn has a 102-62 record at DeForest, with an overall mark of 109-96. He’s hoping the Norskies can make some noise in the postseason again, after falling to Reedsburg in the Division 2 sectional semifinals a year ago. The Beavers were unbeaten last season until falling to Pewaukee in the state title game. There are some other teams with high hopes for a state title this time around.
“Pewaukee and Green Bay Notre Dame looked to be playing at different levels then the majority of teams I saw this off-season,” said Schwenn. “They are both very talented teams, with a lot of big game experience. Beaver Dam, Waukesha West, Pius and Menominee will all be very good as well. We hope to be playing our best basketball towards the end of the season and be in the conversation.”