Springing a trap
Buy Now

DeForest’s Jada Kelliher (10) and Jordyn Derlein (2) trap a Middleton ballhandler in the Norskies’ 71-53 non-conference win on Saturday over the Cardinals in the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

There’s one place in DeForest where theft is legal.

At the Fieldhouse, it’s not only allowed, but it’s also encouraged, as the Norskies’ girls’ basketball team turned a rash of steals into easy fastbreak baskets in a 71-53 non-conference win on Saturday at home over Middleton. The Norski defensive pressure was relentless.