After a season-opening loss to Lake Mills, the DeForest girls' basketball team responded in a big way.
The Norskies are now 1-1 after whipping Baraboo 68-37 on Friday, Nov. 18.
"I like the way we regrouped following Tuesday's game and played hard against an improved Baraboo team," said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of DeForest. "Our team is committed to improving our team defense and rebounding. It showed out in this game and although we aren't a finished product there definitely was progress."
Four Norskies scored in double figures, as Rylan Oberg finished with a team-high 13 points, with Ally Armstrong adding 12 and Jada and Aspin Kelliher finishing with 11 points apiece. Aspin Kelliher also had 10 rebounds and four steals, while Oberg led the way in steals with six.
The Norskies were slated to host Reedsburg on Tuesday, Nov. 22, before hosting Middleton on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Lake Mills 57, DeForest 47
Junior wing Taylor Wollin and senior center Bella Pitta scored 15 points apiece as Lake Mills' girls basketball team ushered in the Ryan Lind era by topping host DeForest 57-47 on Tuesday.
"Lake Mills has a very experienced team and played a great game," said Schwenn. "We competed really well but just could never take control of the game. Pitta is a tough match-up, but I thought Ally Armstrong did a nice job defending her in the post. We just didn't shoot the ball very well from the field or from the free throw line."
Pitta scored 10 of her 15 after the break, helping the L-Cats pull away after they led 27-24 at halftime. Junior point guard Emily Wollin added 12 points, hitting eight of her 12 attempts at the free throw line. Lake Mills went 20-for-29 at the stripe compared to 12-for-25 by the Norskies, who got a game-high 19 points from Jada Kelliher.
"I thought we played very good, disciplined defense all game for the most part," said Lind, who took over for state-championship winning coach Brandon Siska in the offseason when Siska accepted the head women's college basketball job at Bryant & Stratton College.
LAKE MILLS 57, DEFOREST 47
Lake Mills 27 30 -- 57
DeForest 24 23 -- 47
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- E. Wollin 2 8-12 12, Nielsen 0 2-4 2, Hosey 1 3-4 6, Burling 1 1-1 3, Guerrero 2 0-0 4, T. Wollin 5 4-4 15, Pitta 6 2-4 15. Totals 17 20-29 57.
DeForest -- Derlein 1 0-2 2, Bartels 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 4 1-4 9, J. Kelliher 9 3-4 21, A. Kelliher 2 2-4 7, Oberg 1 5-7 7, Snortum 0 1-2 2, Pertzborn 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 12-25 47.
3-point goals -- LM (Hosey 1, T. Wollin 1, Pitta 1) 3, DeFo (A. Kelliher 1) 1.
Total fouls -- LM 16, DeFo 21.
Fouled out -- LM Burling.
