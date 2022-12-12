Aspin Kelliher (11) takes a swipe at the ball while defending a Beaver Dam player in the DeForest girls’ basketball team’s 49-46 Badger East Conference loss to the Golden Beavers on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Fieldhouse.
Beaver Dam came to town and escaped with their unbeaten record intact.
It was a battle, though, as the DeForest girls’ basketball team – ranked ninth in the most recent Wissports.net Coaches Poll – gave the No. 3 ranked Golden Beavers everything they wanted and then some in a 49-46 Badger East Conference loss on Friday, Dec. 9.
“The game really lived up to its billing between two top 10 ranked teams,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach the Norskies. “We have continued to talk about progress on the defensive end of the floor and our execution of the game plan allowed us to compete at a very high level.”
It was the Badger East opener for both teams, as DeForest starts the conference campaign 0-1 and Beaver Dam goes to 1-0, with an 8-0 overall mark. The Norskies are 5-2 overall.
It was a strong start for DeForest, who took a 28-22 halftime lead. Beaver Dam held the Norskies to 18 second-half points, however. Still, DeForest had opportunities late to knot it up.
“The two offensive possessions we had in the last 17 seconds gave us a chance to push the game into overtime,” said Schwenn. “Unfortunately, we couldn't get a shot to fall. We need to build off the experience from this game, as there were a lot of good game situations.”
Rylan Oberg paced DeForest in scoring with 16 points, as she also totaled four rebounds and three steals. Meanwhile, Aspin Kelliher finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Jada Kelliher had a strong all-around game, chipping in with seven points, two steals, two assists and five rebounds.
DeForest 82, Portage 11
The loss to Beaver Dam brought a halt to the Norskies’ five-game winning streak, which culminated in a blowout win over Portage on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Aspin Kelliher led DeForest offensively with 18 points, as four Norskies scored in double figures. Oberg had 15, as Ally Armstrong added 12 and Jaelyn Derlein had 10. Oberg also had five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Aspin Kelliher had five steals, while Armstrong paced DeForest in steals with six.
Four DeForest players finished with four rebounds, including Jada Kelliher, Jaelyn Derlein, Elyse Snortum and Mylee Kuipers.
“It was a great opportunity to get everyone some extended minutes, and all 13 players who suited up scored in the game,” said Schwenn.
The Norskies are off until Friday, Dec. 16, when they travel to La Crosse Central, kicking off a five-game road trip.