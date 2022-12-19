Moving the ball
Rylan Oberg (23) passes the ball up court in a game earlier this season against Beaver Dam. Oberg led the DeForest girls’ basketball team with 17 points in a win over La Crosse Central on Friday, Dec. 16.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The weekend trip started out rough, but they left the La Crosse area with a pair of wins.

Taking on La Crosse Central and Onalaska, the DeForest girls’ basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season. It was a learning experience for the Norskies, ranked No. 8 in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll.