Rylan Oberg (23) passes the ball up court in a game earlier this season against Beaver Dam. Oberg led the DeForest girls’ basketball team with 17 points in a win over La Crosse Central on Friday, Dec. 16.
The weekend trip started out rough, but they left the La Crosse area with a pair of wins.
Taking on La Crosse Central and Onalaska, the DeForest girls’ basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season. It was a learning experience for the Norskies, ranked No. 8 in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll.
“Overall, it was an excellent opportunity for us to play against two quality non-conference opponents,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach for DeForest. “The weekend allowed us to grow on and off the court as a team.”
First, DeForest was able to grind out a hard-fought 61-54 win over Central on Friday,
“We struggled in the first half as the ball just wasn't moving enough on offense,” said Schwenn. We are much better when we work multiple sides of the floor within a possession.”
Rylan Oberg paced DeForest with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jaelyn Derlein had a nice game, scoring 11 points, to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“Rylan and Jaelyn were effective off the bounce as the game progressed,” said Schwenn. “As a team, we shot well from the free throw line as well which contributed to us changing the momentum of the game in the second half.”
DeForest went 8-for-14 from the charity stripe, as Aspin Kelliher turned in a strong all-around performance, scoring 14 points and amassing eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
On Saturday, the Norskies downed Onalaska 61-48.
“Our execution was much better on day two of the trip,” said Schwenn. “Sophie Eiselt and Jada Kelliher gave us a nice boost rebounding the basketball. Mia Kuipers had some really nice back to the basket moves. As a team, we really executed our game plan well.”
Jada Kelliher and Jaelyn Derlein led the way with 11 points apiece, as Ally Armstrong finished with nine. Eiselt finished with eight points and five rebounds, while Aspin Kelliher totaled nine points and five rebounds.
Now 7-2 overall, DeForest is 4-1 in Badger East Conference play, with a game at Watertown slated for Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Norskies are then off until Jan. 3, when the Norskies travel to Lakeside Lutheran.