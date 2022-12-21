It was like solving a puzzle.
Figuring out Watertown’s defense, the DeForest girls’ basketball team downed the Goslings 46-40 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“This was an excellent road win for us against a Watertown team that caused us problems last year,” said Jerry Schwenn, the Norskies’ head coach. “They switch zone defenses (between 1-3-1 and 3-2) very well and are long in the passing lanes. Our team executed our game plan really well. We moved the basketball so well and really shifted the zone to get good shots.”
With the victory, DeForest improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Badger East Conference play. Watertown was 5-0 in the conference heading into the game.
It got close late, after the Norskies built a double-digit lead.
“Watertown trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the Goslings used a 12-0 run to pull within two points (with six minutes left in regulation),” said Schwenn. “Rylan Oberg hit a late three and went 4-for-4 from the free throw.”
Oberg finished with a team-high 13 points, to go with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jada Kelliher was a force on both ends of the court for DeForest, scoring 10 points and collecting two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“The effort and awareness defensively was equally as impressive,” said Schwenn. “Jada Kelliher was tasked with primarily guarding Drew Hinrichs, Watertown's leading scorer, who was held scoreless on the night.”
Aspin Kelliher had a strong all-around game, too, with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Jaelyn Derlein finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Next up for DeForest is the Norskies’ holiday tournament, when DeForest hosts Richland Center on Dec. 28. They play at Lakeside Lutheran on Jan. 3, before heading to Waunakee to take on the rival Warriors on Jan. 6.
