Oberg leads the way
Buy Now

DeForest’s Rylan Oberg led the Norskies with 13 points in a road win over Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It was like solving a puzzle.

Figuring out Watertown’s defense, the DeForest girls’ basketball team downed the Goslings 46-40 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.