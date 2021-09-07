DeForest traded places with its main rival at the 35th Annual Norski Cross Country Invitational.
On the boys’ side of the ledger, Isaiah Bauer took second individually in 16:35.30 and Jackson Grabowski ran a 16:58.90 and placed third as the host Norskies ran to first in the team standings with 28 points, with Waunakee totaling 75 and ending up second.
Finishing behind Waunakee were Sauk Prairie (88), Baraboo (94), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (148), Reedsburg (152), Janesville Parker (172) and Berlin (214).
Three other DeForest boys’ runners finished in the top 10, with Matthew Vander Meer running a 17:40.80 to place sixth and Dylan King right on his heels with a time of 17:42.80 to take seventh.
Running in 10th place, Joe Huber turned in a time of 18:02.80, as the Norskies performed well as a team.
In the girls’ portion of the meet, DeForest’s Lydia Bauer was the individual winner, finishing 18 second faster than the next runner. Bauer had a time of 20:16, while teammate Logan Peters placed third in 20:46.50.
In the team standings, Waunakee squeezed past DeForest by five points, taking the top spot with a score of 43. DeForest was second with 48 points, followed by Beaver Dam (78), Sauk Prairie (91), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (108), Berlin (147) and Baraboo (195).
Jocelyn Pickhardt also finished in the top 10 for the Norskies, slotting in ninth place in a time of 21:19.
Rounding out the scoring runners for DeForest were Rylan Oberg, who finished 13th in 21:37.40, and Stacy Kipkoskei, who ran a 22:34.70 and ended up 26th.