The hills at the Bill Smiley Cross Country Invite in Wausau were imposing.
Still, the DeForest High School boys’ cross country conquered them, taking second as a team in the combined Division 1 competition and winning the Small Schools Division 1 meet.
“The guys responded great to a heavy week of training and on a challenging course,” said Norskies Head Coach Joe Parker. “We will not see hills like this again this year, and yet the guys ran great.”
Smiley Invitational
Isaiah Bauer led the way for DeForest, taking second among Small Schools runners in 16:12.2 and fourth in the Division 1 competition on Saturday.
As a team, the Norskies totaled 123 points in the combined Division 1 portion of the meet and 56 in the Small Schools race.
“Isaiah ran an exceptionally patient race that saw him move up from ninth to fourth in the last 1200 meters,” said Parker. “He crushed his lifetime best by over 20 seconds. Another highlight was Matthew Vander Meer's 17:13. Getting a third runner down in the low 17's will be necessary at the sectional level of our end-of-season team goals. We had another 10 lifetime bests, which gave us a victory in the small division of D1 for both varsity and JV.”
Rounding out the scoring runners for DeForest were Jackson Grabowski (17:08.7); Vander Meer (17:13.9); Dylan King (17:38.9); and Joe Huber (18.16.8).
Chris Smith, coach of the DeForest girls’ team, said the Norskis had mixed results, with some outstanding finishes and some average performances.
Still, the Norskies were the runners-up in their division.
“This is the highest team finish we've had at this meet in quite some time,” said Smith. “Our team was once again led my senior Lydia Bauer, who is having a solid season so far. We've been focused on getting our Nos. 4 and 5 runners to shrink the gap between our top three, and we made progress there today.”
Eleven of the girls’ team’ 21 runners had season-best times on a tough Smiley Invite course, which gave DeForest plenty to celebrate, according to Smith. The Norskies finished sixth among 21 teams with 218 points. Kaukauna took first with 45.
The rest of the scoring runners for DeForest included: Logan Peters (21:06.7); Rylan Oberg (21:15.9); Jocelyn Pickhardt (21:17.2); and Stacy Kipkoskei (22:05.4).
River Valley Invitational
On Sept. 11, both DeForest teams competed in the Large Schools division at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green.
“The boys had some great races from our Nos. 3-7 varsity runners,” said Parker. “While our top two were a bit off from their A-game, it was still nice to take second to a strong team from LaFollette. Overall, the guys had 13 lifetime best times which will continue to provide depth to both our varsity and JV squads.”
Bauer paced DeForest again, running a 16:58.1 to take fifth individually. The Norskies racked up 86 points, as Madison La Follette took first with 68.
King ran to 14th place in 17:30.5, with Vander Meer just four spots back with a time of 17:35.6, Huber placing 21st in 17:42.9 and Grabowski winding up 28th in 17:55.8.
The DeForest girls also finished second in the Large School division, totaling 88 points. Dodgeville/Mineral Point topped the field with 59 points.
Four Norski runners ended up in the top 20, with Bauer placing seventh in 20:24.4, Peters finishing 11th in 20:55.6, Pickhardt racing to 17th in 21:11.8, and Oberg (21:14.7) just behind Pickhardt in 18th. Kipkoskei was also a scoring runner for DeForest, as she placed 35th in 22:19.9.