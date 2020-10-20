The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams hosted a triangular with Waunakee and Madison Edgewood on the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex on Oct. 17.
The Norski boys came away with first place after recoding 22 team points. Waunakee was second with 43, while Edgewood followed in third with 75.
The Lady Norski garnered 41 points to place second behind Waunakee (25). Edgewood was third with 62.
Dylan King led the way for the DeForest boys. He was in the individual champion with his time of 19 minutes. Teammates Parker Rhett (19:00.2) and Joe Huber (19:15.0) followed in second and third place, respectively.
The Norskies also had Alex Gardner (seventh, 20:56.67), Bryce Morauske (ninth, 22:05.70) and Alex Bodie (10th, 22:12.31) finish in the top 10.
Also running for the DeForest boys was Caden Herrick (11th, 22:19.30), Rogitha Luecke (12th, 22:22.50), Malik Victorine (13th, 22:25.30), Alex Armstrong (27th, 24:46.80), Dominic Morand-Rivers (28th, 24:58.80), Mason Kuluvar (29th, 25:01.80), Luke Barske (32nd, 25:36.08), Reid Morauske (33rd, 25:39.07), Hunter King (34th, 25:44.73), Dean Wink (37th, 27:02.06), Hunter Kubasik (39th, 27:54.40) and Kaden Simpson (46th, 32:21.25).
Quinn Aulik led the Lady Norskies. She came in third place after clocking in at 24:29.36.
The Norskies’ Stacy Kipkoskei (24:44.01) and Maci Bartles (25:09.66) placed back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Lucy Manzetti (13th, 26:11.87) and Emma Purcell (14th, 26:21.09) closed out the scoring for the Lady Norskies.
Also competing for the Norskies was Amber Beckman (16th, 26:47.86), Gabriela Pertzborn (22nd, 28:01.94), Heidi Schwertfeger (24th, 28:25.67), Isabel Bauer (25th, 28:36.08), Sydni Mell (26th, 28:44.07), Olivia Titel (30th, 28:57.36), Emanuela Budzynski (31st, 30:40.74), Stella Bieri (32nd, 31:25.41), Emalia Reiche (33rd, 31:50.15), Narianna Tagura (34th, 32:11.64), Riley Herrick (35th, 32:17.35), Mia Kuipers (36th, 32:33.03), Emma Bieri (37th, 33:10.75) and Bethany Peifer (38th, 33:53.93).
The Norskies hosted a WIAA Division 1 subsectional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Portage Sectional will take place this Saturday at Wyona Park in Wyocena at 8:45 a.m.
