Recent victories at the Portage Warrior Invite and the Koshkonong Klassic in Fort Atkinson have the DeForest High School cross country teams riding high.
Back on Sept. 28, the Norskies ran at Wyona Park and swept both the boys’ and girls’ varsity and junior varsity divisions.
“The course, combined with the weather, produced many of the fastest times of the year for many of our runners,” said DeForest Head Coach Joe Parker.
On a rainy Thursday, Oct. 7, the Norskies won the boys’ and girls’ divisions at the Koshkonong Klassic.
“The course was saturated from a day of rain and the kids had to really work in some adverse conditions,” said Parker. “Both programs still came away with victories in the smaller field, but it really gave the kids a taste of what size race they will see next week at conference.”
Portage Invite
Isaiah Bauer and Jackson Grabowski finished No. 1 and 2, respectively, to lead the DeForest boys, while Rylan Oberg won the girls’ varsity race in 20:28.
Bauer finished the boys’ race in 16:14 to take the top spot, followed by Grabowski, who ran a 16:41. The DeForest boys totaled 20 points, as Poynette took second with 62 in the 12-team meet.
Matthew Vander Meer (fourth, 16:49) and Dylan King (fifth, 17:22) also finished in the top five for DeForest. Five Norski boys’ runners ended up in the top 10, with Joe Huber taking eighth in 17:34.
The DeForest girls collected 29 points. Berlin was second with 113.
Four other Norski runners placed in the top 10, with Jocelyn Pickhardt (20:47) finishing fourth, Erica Bodden (20:55) taking seventh, Stacy Kipkoskei (21:17) ending up ninth and Lydia Bauer (21:17) running 10th.
In the girls’ JV race, DeForest’s Grace Kuiper, Quinn Aulik, Taylor Bussiere and Marit Manske ran first, second, third and fourth overall, as the Norskies won with 16 points.
Rogitha Luecke led the Norski boys to victory with a second-place finish. DeForest won with 24 points.
Koshkonong Klassic
Oberg was a winner for the second meet in a row, taking first in 20:26.
The DeForest girls were first with 22 points, followed by Fort Atkinson (48), Lakeside Lutheran (80), Milton (102) and McFarland (109).
Bauer placed third in 20:32 for the Norskies, with Pickhardt (21:22) finishing fifth, Logan Peters (21:36) taking sixth, Bodden (21:47) crossing the line in seventh, and Kipkoskei (22:12) ending up 10th.
First place individually in the boys’ race went to DeForest’s Grabowski, who ran a time of 17:11. The Norskies took first with 33 points, as Lakeside Lutheran (46) was second, McFarland (95) placed third, Fort Atkinson (105) finished fourth, Milton (130) ended up fifth and Delavan-Darien (130) was sixth.
Vander Meer took fourth in a time of 17:22, as King (sixth, 17:55) and Huber (eighth, 17:58) also finished in the top 10. Rhett Parker, Bryce Morauske and Luecke ran 14th, 15th and 16th for DeForest.