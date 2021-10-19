The girls showed the DeForest boys’ cross-country team how it’s done.
Going first, the Norski girls won the Badger East Conference championship as a team with 54 points, with Rylan Oberg (19:30.1) and Lydia Bauer (19:37.4) finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
The boys followed suit, topping the field with 31 points and going home with the championship hardware. Isaiah Bauer took second in 15:56.2 and Jackson Grabowski placed third in 16:17.1.
“On the boys’ side, we had a great day with both the varsity and JV,” said DeForest Head Coach Joe Parker. “Of the 24 guys that ran, 20 of them ran lifetime bests. Witnessing what the girls did in winning their race demonstrated how that course should be run. Our guys got out aggressively in the first mile and it paid off. Our varsity team winning the program’s third Badger Conference title is a great testament to the work they put in since track ended last June.”
The Badger East Conference meet was held at Lake Farm County Park in Madison.
DeForest hosts sectionals on Saturday at the Windsor Sports Complex.
Boys
The Norskies placed four runners on the all-conference first team, with Bauer and Grabowski leading the way. Matthew Vander Meer (16:43.4) took fifth and Dylan King (16:53.2) ran to eighth place, as they both joined Bauer and Grabowski on the first team.
“Having our top four all under 17 minutes and getting first team all-conference honors is what we were hoping for going into the championship part of our season,” said Parker.
Joe Huber also turned in a solid performance, making second-team all-conference by placing 13th in 17:35.0.
Among the teams finishing behind DeForest were Stoughton (67), Monona Grove (73), Watertown (107), Waunakee (130), Fort Atkinson (165), Milton (194) and Beaver Dam (241).
The DeForest boys’ junior varsity runners also took first as a team, led by Rogitha Luecke, who took first in a time of 18:07.1.
“Our JV guys saw what they did and matched it with a great team effort,” said Parker. “There were guys on that JV squad that dropped almost two minutes from their lifetime bests. It just goes to show how each guy tries to feed off of the positive that is happening around them.”
Girls
All five Norski runners finished in the top 20, as DeForest won the Badger East title.
Behind Oberg and Bauer, Logan Peters finished 13th for the Norskies in 20:23.9, followed by Jocelyn Pickhardt (20:24.3) in 14th and Erica Bodden (20:26.2) in 16th as DeForest’s scoring runners.
Teams that trailed DeForest included: Monona Grove, 71; Waunakee, 81; Fort Atkinson, 111; Beaver Dam, 112; Stoughton, 119; Milton, 157; and Watertown, 233.
The Norski girls JV team took third with 72 points, as Estelle Mehlum finished fourth in 22:08.3.