One point made all the difference.
Finishing third as a team at Saturday’s sectional, with Isaiah Bauer taking third individually, the DeForest High School boys cross-country team barely missed out on a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
The Norskies, who hosted the meet, ended up with 83 points, as Madison West barely edged DeForest with 82. Middleton won the meet with 61 points.
“The guys' race had a mixed bag of ups and downs,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the Norskies’ boys team. “We knew it was going to be a tight race and that we would have to be firing on all cylinders to get through.”
Bauer cruised to a time of 16:17.2 at the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex to easily qualify for state for the first time as a solo runner.
“Isaiah ran an extremely smart race,” said Parker. “He did not feel the need to be at the front at the 400 meter mark but moved up and really held serve well through the last mile.”
Led by Rylan Oberg, the DeForest girls finished sixth with 140 points, four points behind Madison Memorial. Running a time of 19:51.81, Oberg placed 11th.
The state meet takes place in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course.
Boys
Bauer’s efforts weren’t quite enough to send the Norskies to state as a team, even though DeForest got strong finishes from Matthew Vander Meer and Joe Huber. Vander Meer’s kick was particularly impressive, as he finished ninth in 16:58.86.
“Matthew and Joe each had an outstanding last mile, moving up and giving us some much-needed spots,” said Parker. “I honestly thought we had taken fourth as a team, so to see us still within a point made it even tougher on the kids.”
The conditions were perfect, but Bauer wasn’t completely in peak form.
“My arms felt heavy coming in, but my legs felt fine,” said Bauer. “I thought it would be a little colder, but luckily, there was no wind.”
Bauer was part of the team that competed at state a year ago. He was also part of the 3,200-meter relay team that went to state last spring. He knew a trip to state cross country was a possibility for the Norskies after Saturday’s race.
“All of our guys stepped up today,” said Bauer.
Jackson Grabowski was DeForest’s third runner, as finished 14th in 17:04.85. Next up for the Norskies was Dylan King, who ran a 17:28.35 to slide into 27th place. Huber wasn’t far behind, as he finished in 17:32.01 to wind up 30th. Elijah Bauer was 43rd, running a time of 18:08.22.
“While the outcome is not what we wanted as a team, we certainly look forward to seeing what Isaiah can do at the state level and everyone will be able to look back on the season and know that this group had a pretty special group of talent that was built on hard work and enjoying the teammates around you,” said Parker.
Teams that finished in back of DeForest were Verona (101), Madison Memorial (115), Madison East (172), Monona Grove (186), Sauk Prairie (208), Waunakee (212), Baraboo (256), Reedsburg (311) and Tomah (350).
Girls
Oberg almost cracked the top 10, crossing the finish line in 19:51.81. She said the weather conditions and the course were perfect, and that the race had a fast pace.
Still, Oberg felt she could have run better.
“I thought I could have been faster,” said Oberg, who added that her time was a little slower than it was at the Badger East Conference meet.
The conference champion Norskies ran against some tough competition Saturday, as Middleton took first as a team with 23 points, followed by Madison West’s 67, Monona Grove’s 105 and Waunakee’s 106.
Teams that ended up behind DeForest included: Verona, 187; Madison East, 206; Sauk Prairie, 238; Baraboo, 283; and Tomah, 347.
Other DeForest runners who finished in the top 40 were Logan Peters (29th, 20:55.82), Jocelyn Pickhardt (30th, 20:56.51), Stacy Kipkoskei (36th, 21:18.49), Erica Bodden (38th, 21:23.15) and Lydia Bauer (39th, 21:25.88).