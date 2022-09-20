The Smiley Invitational is always a tough test. Warmer temperatures made this year’s event even more of a challenge.
Pushing through the conditions, the DeForest boys’ cross country team topped the Division 1 Small field, scoring 66 points. In the combined Small and Large school standings, the Norskies placed fourth with 175 points.
“The heat and the hills in Wausau wore on the times of many of our runners,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the Norski boys. “That being said, as a team, I felt like we competed well. We had significant movement in some of our scoring runners that will continue to help us accomplish our end of season goals. We can continue to work on race tactics and look forward to the cooler weather helping our times improve.”
Lucas Tanner spearheaded the DeForest boys, as the Norski freshman ran to 13th overall in 17:07.0. He was fourth among Small school boys’ runners.
On the girls’ side, Rylan Oberg finished eighth overall for DeForest, running a time of 20:13.2. Oberg also was fourth among Small school girls’ runners, as the Norskies finished third (96 points) as a team in the Small division … or so they thought. DeForest was seventh (216) in the Division 1 Combined standings.
“With a challenging course and warmer temps we anticipated a mixture of individual results,” said Christopher Smith, the Norskies’ girls’ head coach. “No concessions in terms of team success and to that end we finished where we should have. We had solid races from two juniors, Taylor Bussiere and Quinn Aulik, as they ran season best times.”
Bussiere was 18th overall, running a time of 20:45.5, as Aulick (21:12.2) ended up 32nd.
“We also had a couple of freshmen shine,” said Smith. “Gracie Bovre and Emma Hermansen finished with significant season bests and moved their way into the varsity lineup. Overall, we had eight runners with season bests, so there were good races to be had if you really applied yourself and ran an intelligent race with regards to the course layout. Corrected scores put us as runner-up in the Small schools of Division 1 and our goal was the top three. We're moving beyond the halfway mark of our season, and with each successive meet the importance of the competition is ramped up.”
Logan Peters (69th, 22:36.9) and Stacy Kipkoskei (89th, 23:17.1) rounded out the DeForest girls’ scoring group.
Other scoring runners for the Norski boys included: Isaiah Bauer (22nd, 17:41.1); Joe Huber (32nd, 18:01.4); Wyatt Parker (53rd, 18:53.5); and Easton Tiedt (55th, 18:56.5).
Stevens Points took first in the Division 1 Combined boys’ race with 45 points, as Aloysius Franzen raced to first in 15:57.5.
The Waunakee girls won the Combined Division 1 girls’ portion of the meet, as Cianna Wipperfurth finished second in 19:39.4. DePere’s Hope Dragseth outran the Division 1 girls’ field, crossing the finish line in 19:06.4.