It appears the DeForest cross country teams are ready for the Badger East Conference meet.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Norski girls won the Koshkonong Classic in Fort Atkinson, as all five of DeForest’s scoring runners finished in the top 10.
“We went into the meet with the intent to use the race as a dress rehearsal for the conference meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach of the Norskies’ girls’ team. “Similar race size in terms of the number of runners gave the girls a good sense of how gaps will open up quickly at conference.
The conference meet will take place on Saturday in Waunakee. The Koshkonong Classic was the perfect meet for a DeForest team gearing up for the postseason.
“Some similarities in course layout also gave us a sense of how to dose our efforts to run our best,” said Smith. “We saw some nice improvement from our younger runners. That trend will need to continue to keep us competitive. We held out a handful of runners as a precaution to improve their health going into our championship phase of the season. To get a win even in a smaller meet is a definite confidence boost for the team.”
Once again, Rylan Oberg led the way for DeForest, taking second in 19:33.4, while Taylor Bussiere placed third in 20:15.8 and Quinn Aulik finished fourth, turning in a time of 21:14.8. Emma Hermansen (21:31.6) and Mary June Nelson (21:32.6) ended up eighth and ninth, respectively.
DeForest topped the girls’ field with 26 points, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (53), Fort Atkinson (62), McFarland (114) and Milton (121),
On the boys’ side of the ledger, DeForest took second as a team, totaling 57 points. Lakeside Lutheran placed first with 37. Among the teams in the Norskies’ wake were McFarland (third, 71), Fort Atkinson (fourth, 75), Milton (fifth, 154), and Delavan-Darian (sixth, 157).
Elijah Pabon paced the Norskies by racing to fourth in 16:53.4. Wyatt Parker also finished in the top 10, taking ninth in 17:54.6. Four spots back was Alex Gardner, who crossed the finish line in 18:11.8.
“Boys were racing without our four guys that have scored for us this year, so we were very pleased to finish second overall,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the DeForest boys. “The course was a great prep for the conference meet this Saturday as it offered the same type of hills. Alex Gardner really had a nice day, and we are hopeful that the guys that sat out are able to benefit from the rest that that offered.”
Rounding out the top five for DeForest were Bryce Morauske (14th, 18:13.9) and Rhett Parker (17th, 18:33.8).
