Both DeForest runners, Rylan Oberg and Taylor Bussiere, reached the finish line in good shape at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Meet, as the temperatures rose.
Both DeForest runners, Rylan Oberg and Taylor Bussiere, reached the finish line in good shape at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Meet, as the temperatures rose.
“We were spoiled with unbelievable conditions, for the spectators,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the DeForest girls’ cross country team. “The temps were right on the cusp of getting warm but surely no one was complaining. In light of the weather, we asked the girls to be a bit conservative for the first mile and wait for the first downhill to make any moves.”
Competing at state again, Oberg was chomping at the bit to get going.
“Rylan got out just a whisker faster than planned and was in a great spot early,” said Smith. “She held serve in the middle and then hung on to run virtually the same time as last year.”
Oberg finished in 19:51.0, which took place at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“The course is so challenging in the latter half of the race that a number of runners will be fading significantly,” said Smith. “We noticed the amount of perspiration on the faces of girls who ran in the first race of the day and that helped in our decision making for race strategy.”
As for Bussiere, she ended up 84th, running a time of 20:45.3.
“Taylor started slightly slower than we planned for but certainly close to the window we were shooting for,” said Smith. “She made up 27 places from mile one to two, and then moved up another five places in the final mile. She ran a really smart race for herself and finished just in front of where she was seeded going into the meet. Rylan's 35th place was also better than her seed of 43rd. The front of the race was definitely deeper this year compared to last season. We're proud of how the girls represented our school at the state level.”
