Everything went according to plan as the DeForest boys’ cross country team won a second straight Badger East Conference championship on Saturday at Waunakee’s Ripp Park.
Elijah Pabon was the leader of the pack, winning the individual title with a time of 16:48.4.
“It was a great effort from both our varsity and junior varsity teams to win their respective team races,” said Joe Parker, head boys’ coach for DeForest. “Bringing home the second title in a row speaks to the way that the team feeds off of each other in their individual development. We have such a healthy atmosphere of camaraderie right now that it only makes our team deeper.”
Meanwhile, the Norski girls did better than expected, finishing second to Waunakee in a loaded field.
“Extremely pleased with how we performed as a team,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the DeForest girls. “We were predicted to score around 85 points in a very tight race for third place. When the dust settled, we tallied 65 points and finished runner-up. Every one of our five scoring runners placed higher than their seeding coming into the meet. We had girls step up and fill vital spots as a couple of our usual scorers had off days.”
As for Pabon, the Norski sophomore was able to hold off Fort Atkinson’s Ben Stricker to win it all.
“Elijah Pabon ran a really gritty race to beat an opponent that had beaten him only a week ago,” said Parker. “He was really able to refocus after the Fort meet and build a positive race plan on those hills. All week, we talked about how place supersedes time at this meet. The guys all executed what we asked them to do.”
Pabon had a lot of help, as Isaiah Bauer finished fourth in 17:21.1. Lucas Tanner and Joe Huber placed seventh and eighth, respectively, for DeForest, running times of 17:48.1 and 17:56.1. All four made the All-Badger East Conference First Team.
“It was really nice to have four of the eight first team all-conference runners and two second team all-conference runners as young as they are,” said Parker. “The JV race offered up its own excitement with our top three sweeping those spots and our final two scoring JV runners breaking up Waunakee's pack to win the race by three points. While a couple of our guys were running with head colds, I am hoping we will be a full-strength next Saturday at sectionals.”
Achieving second team all-conference honors were Wyatt Parker, who placed 12th in 18:13.3, and Easton Tiedt, who ran to 15th in 18:25.1.
For the DeForest girls, Rylan Oberg led the way, finishing fifth in 20:08.9.
“I'm proud of how we worked to improve each week and then outperformed expectations today,” said Smith. “Rylan's fifth-place finish was outstanding as there were easily 10 state qualifying caliber runners in this race.”
Taylor Bussiere also ended up in the top 10, running to eighth in 20:24.7. Quinn Aulik was DeForest’s third runner, taking 15th in 21:45.5. Emma Hermansen finished 17th in 21:47.6.
“Can't say enough about our two juniors, Taylor and Quinn, in their improvement since last year,” said Smith. “To go from the end of our varsity as sophomores to all conference honors as juniors is a testament to the work they put in off season. I had mentioned to our coaching staff that our freshman would likely factor into our team finish if we were to have a good day. That came to fruition as Emma Hermansen missed all-conference honors by one tenth of a second and MJ Nelson moved up to be our fifth scoring runner today.”
Nelson was also able to finish among the top 20 runners, taking 20th in 22:15.3.
“For the seven girls who will run the sectional meet on our home course next Saturday