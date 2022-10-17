Badger East champs again!

The DeForest boys’ cross country team poses with the trophy from winning the Badger East Conference title on Saturday at Waunakee. The Norskies are conference champs for the second year in a row.

 Contributed

Everything went according to plan as the DeForest boys’ cross country team won a second straight Badger East Conference championship on Saturday at Waunakee’s Ripp Park.

Elijah Pabon was the leader of the pack, winning the individual title with a time of 16:48.4.