Oberg, Bussiere headed to state!
Buy Now

Rylan Oberg was one of two DeForest girls’ runners to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet after their performances at Saturday’s sectional, hosted by the Norskies. Oberg finished sixth in a time of 19:45.75, while teammate Taylor Bussiere ended up two spots behind Obert, taking eighth in 20:02.36. The Norskies placed fifth as a team with 111 points. On the boys’ side, DeForest took fourth as a team, with Lucas Tanner leading the way by taking 17th in 17:11.36. Isaiah Bauer was 20th in 17:21.25 and Elijah Pabon took 22nd in 17:26.01. Watch this site and the DeForest Times-Tribune print edition for more details.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Make reservations for two.

As expected, Rylan Oberg will represent the DeForest girls’ cross country team at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet. She qualified last year.