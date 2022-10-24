Make reservations for two.
As expected, Rylan Oberg will represent the DeForest girls’ cross country team at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet. She qualified last year.
This time, she’ll be making the trip to Wisconsin Rapids with teammate Taylor Bussiere.
“This marks only the second time in school history when DeForest has qualified two individual runners the same season,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the Norski girls. “The first time was 1989 when Katie Graf and Melanie Sheldon both qualified and the race distance was 3200 meters.”
On Saturday, DeForest hosted the sectional meet at the Don Batty Cross Country Course. The Norski girls finished fifth as a team with 111 points, with Oberg (19:45.75) taking sixth overall and Bussiere finishing eighth individually in 20:02.36.
Waunakee topped the girls’ field with 47 points, with Middleton (67), Madison West (91), and Monona Grove (104) in the Warriors’ wake. Teams finishing behind DeForest included Verona (133), Madison Memorial (199), Madison East (203), Sauk Prairie (235), Baraboo (245), Reedsburg (318) and Tomah (332).
Oberg is thrilled to be going back to state.
“It’s exciting,” said Oberg. “It was not as good a race as I wanted.”
Oberg figured she’d move on to state, though.
“I kind of expected to qualify,” said Oberg. “I was comfortable with where I was at. I was running with the front pack and kind of fell off.”
It was different for Bussiere.
“The girls race went out in a tactical fashion as I think a number of coaches were concerned about the wind taking a toll in the final mile of the race,” said Smith. “Rylan was in the lead pack at the 1,600-meter mark, which was great prep for the state meet. Taylor made a significant move just after the 1,600 mark to tag onto the back end of the lead pack. This proved to be decisive as it gapped the other contending state qualifiers.”
Other scoring runners for the DeForest girls were Quinn Aulik (28th, 21:03.05), MJ Nelson (30th, 21:22.62) and Emma Hermansen (39th, 21:44.14).
“We have to feel good about our team performance for sure,” said Smith. “We scored 40 points better than projected and finished a place higher than we were seeded. While we weren't perfect, six of our seven runners placed higher than expected. We had a couple of season best times despite the wind being a factor for all runners.”
Despite taking fourth as a team, with 117 points, the Norski boys won’t be sending anyone to state. Lucas Tanner was DeForest’s top finisher, racing to 17th in 17:11.36. Isaiah Bauer ended up 20th in 17:21.25, with Elijah Pabon two spots back of Bauer in 22nd with a time of 17:26.01. Joe Huber ran to 27th place in 17:38.82, while Easton Tiedt finished 31st in 17:46.22.
“Overall, the boys finished as a team where we were seeded,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “It was hard to come away from the day satisfied with that. We felt that our top two guys had a real shot at qualifying for the state meet and that did not happen. Their youth and inexperience in race conditions like this showed. The good news is that they have more opportunities to improve on Saturday in the years to come. Having to compete against schools that are well over twice our size continues to create an uphill battle for our team to crack the top two, but we will keep working towards that goal.”
Madison West finished first out of 12 boys’ teams with 48 points. Next was Middleton with 66 and Verona with 68. Those in back of DeForest were Madison East (42), Madison Memorial (181), Waunakee (191), Baraboo (225), Sauk Prairie (254), Monona Grove (266), Reedsburg (303) and Tomah (340).
At state, the Division 1 girls’ race will run at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“The state meet course is a very challenging layout, and we're really looking forward to the girls having great days on Saturday,” said Smith.