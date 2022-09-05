DeForest’s Rylan Oberg came on strong in the second half of the race to win the girls’ division at the 36th annual Norski Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex.
DeForest Stacy Kipkoskei tries to hold off a Waunakee runner in the 36th annual Norski Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex.
DeForest’s Lucas Tanner and Joe Huber finished second and third overall to lead the Norski boys’ team to a first-place showing at the 36th annual Norski Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex.
Lucas Tanner and Joe Huber enjoyed the home cooking. So did Rylan Oberg.
Running at the 36th annual Norski Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Tanner and Huber finished second and third, respectively, to lead the DeForest boys to first place as a team.
Meanwhile, Oberg won the girls race in a time of 20:58.01 for the Norskies.
It was an impressive showing, considering the Norskies were shorthanded.
“It was nice to get a team win with two of our varsity contributors not run,” said Joe Parker, head coach of DeForest’s boys’ team. “Like many of the runners in the field, the heat and wind showed in the times of many of our runners. Some of the younger guys made real progress with the distance of the race, and I look forward to seeing what some of them can do as the year progresses.”
Watching Tanner navigate the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Complex was enjoyable, as the freshman finished as the runner-up to Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger. Tanner ran a time of 17:12.98.
“Lucas Tanner had a great finish, and he will begin to test his limits over the next few weeks to see where he stacks up with the end of season competition,” said Parker.
Huber edged Baraboo’s Daniel Yesipovich at the end to take third in 17:57.07, as Huber’s DeForest teammate Bryce Morauske ended up ninth in 19:03.39.
Two places behind Morauske, DeForest freshman Wyatt Parker finished 11th in 19:20.28, as Norski sophomore Easton Tiedt was 13th in 19:25.10.
As a team, the Norskies totaled 38 points, as Waunakee finished second with 79. Sauk Prairie was third with 116 points, followed by Baraboo (121), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (131), Berlin (138), Reedsburg (143), Janesville Parker (204), and Beaver Dam (241).
Meanwhile, the Norski girls limped into the meet missing some key personnel, but Oberg was sensational.
“Rylan had a very competitive second half of her race to edge out the overall win,” said Christopher Smith, head coach of the DeForest girls. “She has a unique combination of strength and efficiency in her running.”
Waunakee took first place in the girls’ division, racking up 34 points. Beaver Dam was second with 75 and Sauk Prairie finished third with 77. The Norskies ran to fourth, totaling 101 points.
Teams that finished behind DeForest were Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (120), Berlin (143), Baraboo (150), Reedsburg (242), and Janesville Parker (261).
“On the girls’ side, we had a really mixed bag of results,” said Smith. “We had a number of individuals show improvements, and we had a few too many have some struggles as well. For the second meet in a row, we ran without two varsity athletes, and it showed in our team score. Our team has been hit by a high number of injuries this past week and that has had a significant effect on our team depth. I love this team, just some concern about our health in the long term.”
Junior Taylor Bussiere placed seventh overall for DeForest, running a time of 21:36.46. The other three Norski runners in DeForest’s top five were Gracie Bovre (26th, 24:00.90), Stacy Kipkoskei (32nd, 24:33.90) and Lucy Manzetti (35th, 24:49.88).