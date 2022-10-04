Rylan Oberg and Elijah Pabon are running straight to the top.
At the Nightfall Invitational, hosted by Lake Mills on Friday, Oberg placed third for DeForest with a time of 19:56.56, as she went up against 144 runners, while Pabon led the Norski boys to second place by winning the event.
“Rylan Oberg ran a terrific race on a challenging course to put herself among the area’s best runners,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the Norskies’ girls’ cross country team. “Rylan continues to add important race experiences to her knowledge base that will pay off in upcoming high-level meets.”
As a team, DeForest’s girls also took second with 77 points, finishing behind Arrowhead’s 56.
The Norskies’ Taylor Bussiere ran to ninth, crossing the finish line in 20:23.85, while Quinn Aulik (21:52.18) and Emma Hermansen (21:57.36) ended up 20th and 21st, respectively.
“Taylor Bussiere ran another tough race to have a major impact on our team score,” said Smith. “Freshman Emma Hermansen followed up her breakout performance at Wyocena with another fine run as our #4. We could use some depth behind our top five to give us some insurance at the Conference meet.”
Meanwhile, the DeForest boys enjoyed the experience.
Three days earlier, the Norskies raced at the Portage Invitational.
“While the course was slower than Tuesday at Portage, the competition was a much thicker field, so kids really had someone with their ability to race,” said Parker.
Pabon ran a winning time of 16:55.39, while teammate Lucas Tanner finished fourth in 17:05.08. Five DeForest boys placed among the top 20 runners, including Isaiah Bauer, who took 15th in 18:04.65, and Wyatt Parker, ran two spots back of Bauer with a time of 18:12.93. Joe Huber raced to 20th in 18:18.57, as the Norskies totaled 57 points. Arrowhead was also first in the boys’ division with 30 points, topping the 10-team field.
“The guys had a blast racing on a new course under the lights,” said Parker. “Elijah and Lucas continued to score some really low points, and Wyatt Parker had a nice rebound race after getting knocked to the ground at Portage. We look forward to our last regular season tune-up at Fort.”
The Norskies were slated to run at Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Oct. 6, with the Badger East Conference meet scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Waunakee.
Portage Invitational
Pabon and Tanner continue to impress, as they finished second and third in 16:28.90 and 16:30.43, respectively, to help DeForest take first in the team standings.
“The boys were really able to demonstrate their top end speed at Wyocena,” said Parker. “This course and the evening’s weather conditions produced 15 out of 20 races of personal lifetime bests. Elijah Pabon demonstrated that he has the ability to give us another front-end competitor. This will help us improve the likelihood of winning another conference title in a couple of weeks.”
Huber and Bauer raced to sixth and seventh, respectively, with Huber crossing the finish line in 17:10.12 and Bauer turning in a time of 17:14.43.
Easton Tiedt raced to 16th in 17:41.40, with Parker finishing 18th in 17:44.40 and Bryce Morauske ending up 19th in 17:52.72.
The DeForest girls ran second to Appleton Xavier, gathering 48 points. Xavier had 23.
“Certainly perfect weather for running,” said Smith. “The kids love the course. It’s flat and can be fast when fairly dry. I liked the way we got out at the start and our position at the 2-mile mark. I really appreciated how some of the girls fought for position the entire race.”
Oberg was third overall, running a time of 19:46.15. Bussiere finished fourth in 20:05.58, as Quinn Aulik (20:54.69) also had a top 10 showing. Logan Peters was 15th in 21:13.75 and Emma Hermansen took 19th in 21:31.78.
“To finish runner-up to a ranked Appleton Xavier team was a good showing for us,” said Smith. “While we’ve lost a couple of important varsity runners to injury, we continue to see growth from our younger runners and that bodes well for the future. We have just a small field race at Fort before the conference meet, so our practice this week is critical.”