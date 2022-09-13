Lucas Tanner is making a name for himself. Rylan Oberg has already established herself as one of the area’s top cross-country runners.
They were the top finishers for DeForest’s cross country teams at Saturday’s River Valley Blackhawk Invitational in Spring Green.
“Lucas finished with what is most likely the fastest time by a freshman at DeForest in recorded 5k history,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the Norski boys. “I am hopeful that he will continue to learn race tactics that will help be ready for the end of the year.”
Tanner led the DeForest boys to a third-place showing at the 19-team meet, as the Norskies totaled 127 points. Madison West was first with 37 points, while Madison La Follette took second with 95.
“For the guys, it was a great morning of races,” said Parker. “Like many teams, our group saw a dramatic improvement from the earlier meets. In fact, every boy saw a season best and 10 of the 18 had a lifetime best. It was nice to have Isaiah racing again as his performance will be key to some of our team's end of the season goals.”
Isaiah is Isaiah Bauer, and he ended up 20th with a time of 17:35.5, with teammate Joe Huber right on his heels, finishing 21st in 17:39.7. Wyatt Parker was DeForest’s fourth runner, turning in a time of 18:17.2 to end up 34th. Bryce Morauske ran to 44th in 18:41.7 for the Norskies.
Oberg took sixth overall, as both DeForest teams competed in the Large Schools division. She ran a time of 19:52.8.
“Rylan continues to be a strong leader for our team scoring in single digits,” said Christopher Smith, DeForest’s head girls’ coach. “We tried a different race strategy with an eye on late season meets.”
On the whole, the Norski girls compiled 174 to finish sixth. Madison West was first with 74, followed by Dodgeville/Mineral Point (84), Waunakee (85), New Glarus/Monticello (119) and Monroe (157).
“Course conditions, weather, and a deep, competitive field made for a great opportunity for improvement today,” said Smith. “We had 20 out of 21 runners have their season-best times today, so we'll celebrate in the short term for certain.”
The Norski girls were a bit shorthanded, but that’s given others the opportunity to step up.
“As we continue to battle a fair number of injuries, we're patiently looking toward others to move in and shore up our scoring depth,” said Smith. “We have a few gaps that we need to address in the next two weeks to lower our team scores.”
Taylor Bussiere ran to 15th for DeForest, crossing the finish line in 20:48.6.
“I thought Taylor Bussiere ran a gutsy, determined race,” said Smith. “She has put in the time and work to make herself a formidable racer. Junior Quinn Aulik came back to be a strong No. 3 runner, and her scoring moved us up from where we predicted we might finish.”
Aulik was 26th, racing to a time of 21:23.6, while Stacy Kipkoskei finished 61st in 22:46.6 and Logan Peters ran to 73rd in 23:18.9.
“Anxious for a string of good training and then finish off the week at another meet with a strong field on Saturday in Wausau,” said Smith.
The boys will be back in action Sept. 27 at a meet in Wyocena at Wyona Park.