It was a clean sweep for DeForest at last year’s Badger East Conference meet.
Both the Norski boys’ and girls’ teams emerged as league champions, as Isaiah Bauer took second and Rylan Oberg and Lydia Bauer placed fifth and sixth to lead DeForest.
Repeating as Badger East champs won’t be easy for either squad, as both suffered major losses from graduation.
“We lost a very talented senior class from last year,” said Joe Parker, the Norskies’ boys’ head coach, who is entering his 16th season. “We are fortunate to be returning a strong junior class, as well as some talented underclassmen.”
Christopher Smith, the girls’ coach, is in the same boat.
“We are young,” said Smith, emphasizing the “young” part. “Over half of our team is freshmen and sophomores. We graduated three of our top five from last year, and so, most of our season will be building up our scoring depth. We’ll have to maximize our learning curve from each and every day we have together to build enough racing knowledge to compete on a high level.”
Despite the losses, Parker is conceding anything when it comes to the conference title.
“While our overall program numbers are low, our younger grades are our largest, so I am hoping that we will only build from here. We will continue to keep a conference championship as our primary focus with an eye on being in the top five at sectionals.”
On the boys’ side, Parker said the Badger East has “a smattering of high-level individuals with some strength as a team coming from Stoughton, Watertown and Monona Grove. We hope to be competitive with each of those teams.”
Smith sees Monona Grove and Waunakee as the likely co-favorites to win the Badger East this season. He said both “have elite runners and quality depth.”
Going further, Smith said, “Until we see some results in a few weeks I wouldn’t want to predict an order after those two.”
While Smith explained that it’s too early to tell who could break out for the DeForest girls in 2022, he added, “We have a core group that is willing to do the hard work necessary to elevate our team.”
At the same time, Smith – coming up on 27 years with the program – cited a lack of racing experience as a weakness, with the hope that they’ll develop “by the championship phase of our season.” He also said staying healthy is crucial to DeForest’s success.
For the DeForest boys, Parker said, “Our incoming freshmen should turn some heads. Joe Huber, a returning senior, will surprise some people at the front of races. Isaiah Bauer will gain form as the season progresses and hopefully, they will all be peaking in mid- to late-October.”
While the Norski boys don’t have much experience or depth, Parker identified other traits that should serve them well in 2022.
“We are already a close group,” said Parker. “This will help push each other at practice and hopefully, translate to meets.”
