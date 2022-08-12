DeForest High School will be moving to online ticketing for athletic events, no cash accepted at the gate.
“This move helps us to save some time and money with our workers and accounting,” said Rick Henert, the school district’s athletic and activity director. “It also reflects the move the WIAA and other schools have made to use digital only ticketing.”
All events that we will be requiring tickets to will be listed on this site.
Events that require a ticket are:
-Varsity Football
-JV/Varsity Boys Soccer
-JV/Varsity Volleyball
-Girls Swim Invitationals
-Volleyball Invitationals
-JV/Varsity Basketball (Boys and Girls)
-JV/Varsity Hockey
-JV/Varsity Wrestling
-Wrestling Invitationals
-JV/Varsity Girls Soccer
Season passes for district students/families and resident senior citizen passes will still be accepted at regular season home events.
All postseason home events will require online tickets.
If someone coming to the game is not bringing a device that they can use to scan their ticket the code can be printed and given to them to scan at the game.
“We chose Just a Game Ticketing because they require no apps or accounts from the fans and have one of the easiest systems for buying tickets,” said Henert. “They will also be helping us with our live streams including providing a way for us to live stream more of our events.”