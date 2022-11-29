featured hot DeForest's National Honor Society holds apparel sale plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save National Honor Society students at DeForest Area High School are holding an apparel sale featuring vintage style DEFO NATION tees and sweatshirts (youth and adult sizes XS-5XL).All proceeds from the sale benefit local charities through our district campaign for United Way. Visit our online store now through Dec. 5 to place your order. Scan this QR code or visit https://www.storessimple.com/xperts/groupproducts.php?prodgroup_id=18373&prodgroupbypass=true to place your order.Items will be available for pickup December 20 at the school of your choice (if you are unable to pick up your order, email DASDunitedway@deforestschools.org to arrange for delivery). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: Norski defensive pressure too much for Middleton, Reedsburg to handle First season for DeForest boys' volleyball club team deemed a success Kijewski enters 'no contest' plea in Leeds homicide case DeForest's Kaminsky ready to play college lacrosse at PennWest Edinboro 3 things to do this weekend in DeForest and Windsor Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin