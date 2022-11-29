National Honor Society students at DeForest Area High School are holding an apparel sale featuring vintage style DEFO NATION tees and sweatshirts (youth and adult sizes XS-5XL).

All proceeds from the sale benefit local charities through our district campaign for United Way. Visit our online store now through Dec. 5 to place your order. Scan this QR code or visit https://www.storessimple.com/xperts/groupproducts.php?prodgroup_id=18373&amp;prodgroupbypass=true to place your order.