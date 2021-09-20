Scoring 37 points in the second quarter, the DeForest High School football stomped Beaver Dam 58-14 on Friday in a Badger – Large Conference contest.
The Norskies kept their record spotless in the process, setting up a showdown at home Friday against unbeaten Waunakee for the top spot in the league.
Mason Keyes threw for five touchdowns in the first half and ran for another to lead DeForest, completing 11-of-18 passes for 132 yards.
The scoring barrage started with Keyes hitting Max Weisbrod for a 4-yard touchdown early on, as Ty Tisch connected on the first of his eight extra-point kicks. He then rushed for a 6-yard score later in the first quarter, making it 14-0.
Then, the DeForest aerial attack strafed Beaver Dam for four straight scores, as Keyes found Aydin Kelliher for a 27-yard score, before throwing 11 yards to Brody Hartig for another touchdown. Then, it was Ryan Buschmann’s turn, snagging a 1-yard pass from Keyes to make it 35-0, with the Keyes-Hartig connection accounting for another score, as DeForest extended its lead to 42-0.
The Norskies then recorded a safety, and on the ensuing kickoff, Logan Engeseth raced 75 yards to paydirt, as DeForest went into intermission up 51-0.
Beaver Dam got on the board in the third quarter, but DeForest got a defensive score in the fourth quarter, as Bryan Sels rumbled 3 yards to the end zone after scooping up a fumble.
The Norskies’ ground game rolled up 126 yards, with Cale Drinka accounted for 101 yards on 12 carries.
Five receivers caught passes from Keyes, with Weisbrod, Kelliher and Hartig snaring three catches apiece. Hartig led the way with 48 receiving yards.
DeForest was stingy on defense, holding Beaver Dam to 167 total yards.
The Norskies are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Badger – Large.