The third quarter is when the DeForest High School football team exploded.
Holding onto a 14-6 halftime lead against Milton on Friday, the Norskies erupted for 28 second-half points to win going away, 42-6.
It was a good bounce-back win for DeForest, as the Norskies recovered from a disappointing loss to Waunakee the previous week in a battle of Badger Large Conference unbeatens to improve t0 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Badger Large play.
After falling behind 6-0 in the second quarter, DeForest got on the board with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ty Tisch kicked the extra point to make it 7-6.
With 1:23 to play in the first half, DeForest’s offense finally broke loose, as Mason Keyes connected with Aydin Kelliher for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Following the extra point, it was 14-6 in favor of DeForest.
Keyes distributed the ball in the third quarter, throwing touchdown passes of 6, 3 and 1 yards to Nolan Hawk, Alex Winters, and Max Weisbrod, respectively.
Another Norski interception return for a touchdown put the cherry on top, as Owen Holcomb ran it back 40 yards for a score.
On the night, DeForest finished with three picks, with Holcomb, Weisbrod and Timothy Frederickson getting interceptions.
Weisbrod also finished with five catches for 90 receiving yards, while Kelliher snagged a pair of receptions for 60 yards.
Cale Drinka led the way in rushing for DeForest, picking up 26 yards on the ground.
Keyes had a big night at quarterback, completing 13-of-18 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Meanwhile, on defense, the Norskies held Milton to 167 yards of total offense, including 118 on the ground.
On Friday, DeForest hosts Watertown.