The third quarter is when the DeForest High School football team exploded.

Holding onto a 14-6 halftime lead against Milton on Friday, the Norskies erupted for 28 second-half points to win going away, 42-6.

It was a good bounce-back win for DeForest, as the Norskies recovered from a disappointing loss to Waunakee the previous week in a battle of Badger Large Conference unbeatens to improve t0 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Badger Large play.

After falling behind 6-0 in the second quarter, DeForest got on the board with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ty Tisch kicked the extra point to make it 7-6.

With 1:23 to play in the first half, DeForest’s offense finally broke loose, as Mason Keyes connected with Aydin Kelliher for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Following the extra point, it was 14-6 in favor of DeForest.

Keyes distributed the ball in the third quarter, throwing touchdown passes of 6, 3 and 1 yards to Nolan Hawk, Alex Winters, and Max Weisbrod, respectively.

Another Norski interception return for a touchdown put the cherry on top, as Owen Holcomb ran it back 40 yards for a score.

On the night, DeForest finished with three picks, with Holcomb, Weisbrod and Timothy Frederickson getting interceptions.

Weisbrod also finished with five catches for 90 receiving yards, while Kelliher snagged a pair of receptions for 60 yards.

Cale Drinka led the way in rushing for DeForest, picking up 26 yards on the ground.

Keyes had a big night at quarterback, completing 13-of-18 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Norskies held Milton to 167 yards of total offense, including 118 on the ground.

On Friday, DeForest hosts Watertown.

Recommended for you