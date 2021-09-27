The game of the year lived up to the hype.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy Homecoming for the DeForest High School football team, as Waunakee rallied from a 20-13 fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Norskies 23-20 on a rainy Friday night at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
The Norskies feel they let one slip away.
“I thought it was back and forth,” said Norskies Head Coach Aaron Mack. “We missed opportunities in the second half, and they took advantage of theirs.”
Mack thought the Norskies battled hard.
“I feel we were really, really balanced and physical up front,” said Mack. “You can’t get too high, and you can’t get too low, and finish it when that time comes.”
A late field goal by Aidan Driscoll and a Quentin Keene touchdown pass made the difference for Waunakee, as the Warriors trailed 14-6 at the half.
Cale Drinka rushed for three touchdowns in a losing effort.
Both teams were unbeaten heading into Friday’s showdown, with identical 5-0 overall records. The two teams were tied atop the Badger – Large Conference at 3-0. Waunakee was ranked No. 1 in the Wissports.net Week Five Football Coaches Poll in Division 2, while DeForest was ranked No. 3.
After a scoreless first quarter, Waunakee took a 3-0 on a 36-yard field goal. Then, DeForest cranked up its ground game, embarking on a scoring drive then ended with Drinka plunging into the end zone from 4 yards out.
Ty Tisch kicked the extra point to make it 7-3, and 1:38 later, Drinka struck again, rambling 62 yards for another score, as DeForest moved out to a 14-3 lead.
Waunakee got another field goal 2:13 before halftime.
The rain had stopped by the start of the third quarter, and with a dry ball, the Warriors’ aerial attack went to work. Two 40-yard passes by Keene, including a scoring strike to David Emerich, brought Waunakee to within a point of the Norskies.
“They took their shot when they started the second half. That’s a credit to them,” said Mack. “Overall, though, I thought our defense played really good.”
Both defenses got stops after that, but with 7:31 to play, DeForest got back on the board, as Drinka, who finished with 235 yards on 28 carries, broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run.
It appeared that the Norskies had sealed the victory, but Waunakee wasn’t done. Keene connected with Peter James for an 18-yard touchdown pass at the 5:27 mark of the fourth quarter.
About three minutes later, the Warriors took the lead on a 30-yard field goal by Driscoll. The Norskies fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Waunakee was able to run the clock out.
DeForest’s defense was missing star safety Deven Magli, but Max Weisbrod filled in ably, as the Norskie’s kept Waunakee’s high-powered offense under wraps for much of the game.
Mason Keyes passed for 127 yards for DeForest, as Aydin Kelliher and Brody Hartig had a team-high three catches apiece. They combined for 83 receiving yards. But it was Drinka who stole the show, and his efforts almost lifted the Norskies to victory. In the end, they weren’t enough.
“We’ll learn from this, and it’ll make us better,” said Mack.
Now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Badger Large, DeForest will try to bounce back at Milton on Friday.